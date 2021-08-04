Maya at The Westin Riverfront hosting Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval

Maya restaurant at the Westin Riverfront in Avon issued the following press release on Wednesday:

Maya is excited to be hosting a special Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval featuring Cincoro Tequila on Sunday, Aug. 15th.

Maya’s Tequila Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. with a Welcome Cocktail on the Maya Terrace, followed by a 5-course dinner created by Chef Sandoval and Westin Riverfront Executive Chef Angel Munoz.

Each course will be paired with a different award-winning Cincoro Tequila, which are made using 100% Blue Weber Agave harvested from the Highland and Lowland appellations of Jalisco, Mexico.

The menu for the evening includes:

Hamachi Ceviche – with serrano chili, fresh lime juice, red onion, watermelon radish and mango

Octopus Aguachili – with Fresno chili, chorizo oil, avocado purée and corn tostada

Mushroom Sope – achiote masa, roasted maitake mushroom, huitlacoche purée and cilantro oil

Braised Colorado Veal Cheeks – pepita pipian purée, roasted heirloom carrot and a cilantro gremolata mezcal-plum sauce

Yellow Sweet Corn Pie – caramelized almond, hibiscus jelly and vanilla saffron ice cream

Maya’s Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval is priced at $95 per person, with tax & gratuity not included. Please reserve your spot in advance on Maya’s OpenTable page.

For more information on Maya, please call 970-790-5500 or visit www.riverfrontdining.com.

Located inside Avon’s award-winning Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya pours more than 150 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas and features an expansive terrace with stunning Beaver Creek views and outdoor fire pits.