Maya at The Westin Riverfront hosting Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval

Maya restaurant at the Westin Riverfront in Avon issued the following press release on Wednesday:
Maya is excited to be hosting a special Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval featuring Cincoro Tequila on Sunday, Aug. 15th.
Maya’s Tequila Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. with a Welcome Cocktail on the Maya Terrace, followed by a 5-course dinner created by Chef Sandoval and Westin Riverfront Executive Chef Angel Munoz.
Each course will be paired with a different award-winning Cincoro Tequila, which are made using 100% Blue Weber Agave harvested from the Highland and Lowland appellations of Jalisco, Mexico.
The menu for the evening includes:
Maya’s Tequila Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval is priced at $95 per person, with tax & gratuity not included. Please reserve your spot in advance on Maya’s OpenTable page.
For more information on Maya, please call 970-790-5500 or visit www.riverfrontdining.com.
Located inside Avon’s award-winning Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya pours more than 150 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas and features an expansive terrace with stunning Beaver Creek views and outdoor fire pits.