Marriott Vacations Worldwide hiring for dozens of jobs in Vail, Breckenridge

Marriott Vacations Worldwide on Monday issued the following press release on its fall hiring push for jobs in Vail and Breckenridge:

This autumn, are you looking to ‘fall’ in love with a new career that fosters growth and purpose … all while having fun? Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring for several dozen well-paying, year-round, hourly positions in Vail and Breckenridge.

Hourly positions available include:

· Activities and recreation associates who help guests have fun and create memorable experiences

· Front office personnel to welcome guests and provide a memorable first impression

· Housekeeping associates who help keep the resorts looking beautiful

· Maintenance associates who keep resort accommodations in tip-top order

· Safety and Security associates who keep guests safe and the property secure

· Transportation associates who help guests experience a seamless journey

“At Marriott Vacations Worldwide, associates are the cornerstone of our company, and we take having fun seriously,” said Jesse Larson, General Manager at Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas. “We believe in living life to the fullest, and that includes a fulfilling career. It’s the perfect time to join our team.”

Associates at the Vail and Breckenridge resorts are eligible for financed or fully covered ski passes, depending on the resort.

And one of the biggest benefits of working in the travel industry? The perks! Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers generous discounts on exciting vacation experiences and stays at its global resorts for associates, their families and friends. Associates also have access to a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans; paid time off; a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program; tuition reimbursement; employee assistance counseling and financial counseling; monthly educational webinars and more.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s hourly positions are known for being flexible. First and second shift opportunities are available, as well as weekends – on a full- or part-time basis. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required. Paid training will be provided.

With a portfolio of brands that are household names, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring for more than 50 positions locally this fall at its three resorts in Breckenridge and Vail which include: Marriott’s Mountain Valley Lodge at Breckenridge; Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas, Avon/Vail Valley; and Marriott’s Streamside Evergreen at Vail.

There is an upcoming hiring event at Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas, located at 160 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. in Avon, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The hiring event is for all positions listed above at the Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas, Avon/Vail Valley and Marriott’s Streamside Evergreen at Vail resorts. To register for the hiring event, visit www.workatmvw.com/AvonOctober27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is dedicated to the holistic well-being and professional growth of its associates. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is known globally as a best-in -class employer, ranking fourth on Newsweek’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®” list, and No. 1 in the hospitality sector. Kincentric also named the company a 2021 “Best Employer.”