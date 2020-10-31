Dotsero man kills wife, then himself with several children in mobile home

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday issued the following press release on a murder-suicide in Dotsero:

A family dispute turned deadly this afternoon with a man killing his wife then himself. Several children were inside the home at the time of the incident but were not physically harmed.

Deputies responded to the Dotsero Mobile Home Park just after 2:00 p.m. following a 911 call from a child that both of their parents were badly injured and needed help. Deputies quickly arrived on the scene finding all three kids safe and outside their home as instructed by dispatchers waiting with a neighbor. The children confirm their mother was shot when the father then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.



Investigators are asking that the community stay clear of the area while they continue their investigation. There is no threat to the community and the children are being united with other family members in the area. Please give the family the privacy they need to process this sensitive tragedy.

Names of the couple haven’t been released, pending investigation and notifications.