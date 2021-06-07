Man dies in boating accident on Eagle River

The Eagle Police Department on Sunday issued the following press release on the death of a man in the Eagle River:

Eagle, Colo. – On June 6, 2021, just before 6:30 p.m., first responders from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eagle County Paramedics Services quickly responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the river wearing a life vest.

The man was discovered in the river by two other men on paddleboards. The two men pulled the victim out of the water, began CPR, and called 911. After receiving the initial call for help, emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene with resources to assist in recovery efforts. The male victim was recovered from the river by first responders who continued to administer CPR. The man was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital as he continued to be unresponsive. The victim, a male in his mid 50’s was pronounced dead by medical professionals upon arrival to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name, cause, and manner of death after notifying the next of kin.

The Eagle Police Department wants to urgently remind the community and our river enthusiasts to stay safe when playing in and near the river. Spring and summer bring warmer temperatures, snowmelt, runoff, and high water in all our mountain streams and rivers. The dangers of high water runoff can be fatal as debris and river conditions change daily. It is important to be prepared, alert, and familiar with proper safety equipment and how to rescue yourself and others when recreating in high water areas.

Along with high water concerns, boaters can often be separated from their boat and swept downstream. While rescue efforts are focused on the life of a boater, often an unoccupied boat that continues to float downstream can create a scare to the community and first responders.

If a boater’s life becomes in danger, please call 911 immediately and do not put another’s life at risk to rescue when first responders are trained and equipped for these incidents. If an unoccupied boat or kayak is swept downstream and not recovered immediately, please call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at the non-emergency number (970) 479-2201. Simply report a boat description, name, and phone number so that a boat can be easily identified and returned to its owner if retrieved.