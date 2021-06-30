Lindsey Stirling: 5 things to know about the vibrant violinist coming to Vail

Lindsey Stirling is a special musician, dancer and author who will be taking the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Thursday, July 8, as part of her national Artemis Tour. Here’s five things to know about Stirling ahead of her performance at The Amp, co-presented by the Vail Valley Foundation and AEG Presents.

Billions of views

In 2010, Lindsey Stirling splashed on the national scene as a quarterfinalist on Season 5 of “America’s Got Talent.” The hip-hop violinist – three words you don’t often hear in the same sentence – said on the show: “You can be what you want to be, and you can stand for everything you want to be at the same time.” Stirling has also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” and held spots on Forbes YouTube Artist List. She’s amassed over 2 billion-plus views and 11 million subscribers across her social media platforms.



Bringing modern flare to a traditional instrument

“What I like about Lindsey is she combines a traditional instrument with a very modern flavor,” said “America’s Got Talent” host Piers Morgan in 2010, “and that’s exciting.” Add in some dance moves while donning the violin, and Stirling’s performances are one in their own.

Add best-selling author to her resume

As if her musical and dance history isn’t impressive enough, Stirling is also a New York Times best-selling author. Her autobiography “The Only Pirate at the Party” details her early life and how it strongly influenced her toward her successful career. “The Only Pirate at the Party,” released in 2017, details how an eye therapy treatment at a young age forced her to wear an eye patch and how she harnessed the power of the pirates during that time. The book is available on Amazon.

Comic book complements her latest album

The “Artemis: The Story of the Album” comic book is a partner piece to Stirling’s fifth album and the namesake of her upcoming tour. The book tells the full story of the characters and the album shares the emotions and themes through music. “I immediately became so intrigued by this mythical creature [Artemis], who she is and what she represents,” Stirling says on her website about the album. “She is the goddess of the hunt, the protector of fertility, but my favorite thing about her is that she is the Goddess of the moon.” Stirling finds inspiration in Artemis’ bravery and courage. “Darkness is a part of life the same way it’s a part of the lunar cycle,” she says. “But, like the moon (and like Artemis) we all have the ability to shine in the midst of great darkness, and eventually become whole again. I love these themes so much I wanted to tell my own story of Artemis.”

National tour stopping in Vail

After the past year, Stirling is excited to start her Artemis Tour and hit the road again. “Can’t wait to finally bring this show to you all,” she said on Twitter. The North American tour features a new immersive experience showcasing memorabilia and costumes from her past tours, and much more. From Nashville to San Diego, Stirling’s tour will go cross-country. Her performance at Red Rocks is sold out, but you can still see her Thursday, July 8, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Learn more about the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at grfavail.com.

===

If you go …

What: Dancing electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling performs as part of her Artemis Tour

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

When: Thursday, July 8, 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $39.95

More information: Visit grfavail.com/event/lindsey-stirling