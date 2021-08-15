Law enforcement to increase presence at local schools due to anti-mask tensions

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued the following press release on increased law enforcement presence at Eagle County Schools on Monday for the start of the school year due to “tensions in the community” created by anti-vaxxer, anti-masker protesters who object to Eagle County Public Health mask mandates and other protective measure meant to keep students and teachers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Local law enforcement will be present at Eagle County Schools on Monday, August 16, 2021. The law enforcement presence is being increased due to the tensions in the community, related to the new mask guidelines at several schools. Local Law Enforcement is working closely with Eagle County Schools and our community members to ensure the safety of our children.

Our goal is the same as yours, getting our children back to school safely. Law Enforcement is requesting that persons who are wishing to express their opinions, not interfere or interrupt the freedom of movement and the functions of the schools.

We are requesting that the community partner with us to ensure that our students and schools are safe and secure and our children can start the new year off right.