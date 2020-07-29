Knapp Harvest marketplace opens Aug. 1 in Eagle

Knapp Ranch near Edwards issued the following press release Tuesday on the opening of Knapp Harvest marketplace in Eagle on Saturday, Aug. 1:

EAGLE, Colo. – July 27, 2020 – Locally-produced foods and products are increasingly paramount to residents, guests and restaurateurs of the Rocky Mountain region. For this reason, Knapp Ranch, tucked into the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, Colorado, has been planning for months to open its next retail venture with Knapp Harvest.

The Knapp Harvest marketplace will open Saturday, Aug. 1, at 717 Sylvan Lake Road, next to Color Coffee Roasters in downtown Eagle Ranch. Hours of operation are Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“When you enter Knapp Harvest, you are going to see, smell and purchase Colorado,” says Tom Cartwright, chief operating officer of Knapp Ranch. “Our staff has been working for more than 10 years to provide local microgreens, produce and honey to many in the Eagle River Valley. There are so many more residents, both full- and part-time, we want to share our mission with – and more conveniently. The Eagle store will further enrich our greater community by being able to offer elegant and quality products, as well as educate on the innovation, origin, creativity and preservation behind each product line.”

Knapp Ranch is a thriving working farm using sustainable practices. In addition to this being the same location of their new offices, Knapp Harvest will launch new product lines, reveal strategic alliances with unique partnerships, in addition to selling local, authentic products as well as take special orders.

The Knapp Harvest team is further developing educational sessions on growing and farming.

“We want our marketplace to be experiential with the Knapp Ranch staff on hand to help educate,” says Cartwright.

The retail nursery The Hoop House and the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program is a function of Knapp Ranch and its products will be available at Knapp Harvest. The Hoop House, also located in Eagle, just east of City Market, sells annuals, perennials, veggie starts, soil amendments, herbs, as well as subscriptions to its CSA program.

Recently announced was the sale of Osage Gardens to Knapp Ranch. While there are no significant operational shifts of the 20-acre Osage Gardens located in New Castle, Colorado, and in addition to Whole Foods, one of the primary buyers of Osage products, Knapp Harvest will allow for greater distribution of its culinary herbs and vegetables.

Further marketplace offerings include: