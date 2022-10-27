Keystone set to open on Friday

Keystone on Wednesday.

With snow continuing to fall across Colorado’s high country on Wednesday — extending a pattern of winter weather that started on Sunday — Keystone announced it will open for the season on Friday, joining Arapahoe Basin as the two operating ski areas so far in Colorado.

“Join us for opening day this Friday, October 28 starting at 8:30 a.m.!” Keystone announced on its web page on Wednesday. “The festivities will include free donuts and hot cocoa at the base of the River Run Gondola, DJ Littlefoot spinning the tunes at Summit House, and we will be giving out first chair/gondola prize packs from Oakley & Helly Hansen and more! “

Keystone added more detail on its Facebook page:

“WINTER IS HERE! It’s official, we’re doing this! Keystone will open for the season on Friday, Oct. 28. Though it may be hard to see through all the snow up top today, we’ll have 2 miles of trail on Schoolmarm, accessed by the Montezuma Express Lift, and a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper. The River Run Gondola will get you up there starting at 8:30 am and skiers and riders can download the gondola at the end of the day.”

Loveland Ski Area, which opened on Oct. 30 last year, is close to joining A-Basin and Keystone.

“Snowguns are at the bottom!” Loveland wrote on its website on Wednesday. “As you can see, we still have a good amount of snow to make. Temperatures are looking good and the forecast is calling for more snow. Do your snow dances!”

Vail is scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 11 — the same day as Breckenridge.

More winter weather is in the forecast for Thursday and then again next week.

“The first storm will bring snow now on Wednesday morning, then a second and stronger storm will bring snow on Wednesday night into Thursday midday,” Opensnow.com reported on Wednesday.

“Total snow accumulations from both storms could be greater than 10 inches,” Opensnow.com added. “After these storms, Friday through next Wednesday will be dry with decent snowmaking conditions, then we should see our next storm around November 3-4.”