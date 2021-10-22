Keystone opens Friday

Keystone announced in a press release Thursday it will open for the season starting Friday, Oct. 22. Keystone joins Arapahoe Basin as the two local ski areas open for the season, and weather forecasters are calling for some more natural snow on Sunday and again Tuesday. Here’s the press release from Keystone:

Keystone Resort announced today that it will open for the 2021-22 winter season on Friday, Oct. 22. For Opening Day, skiers and snowboarders will have access to more than 40 acres of terrain and nearly 2 miles of ski trail on Schoolmarm and Silverspoon. Terrain will be accessed by the River Run Gondola and the Montezuma Express lift.

“I could not be more excited to kick off my first winter here at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Keystone’s new vice president and general manager. “The team has put in a lot of hard work and long hours to get the resort ready to open. With this October opening at Keystone and Breck’s plan to operate through Memorial Day, we will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, providing even more value for our Epic Pass holders.”

Starting Friday, skiing and riding at Keystone will be offered from the top of Dercum Mountain to the bottom of the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the ski day, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort.

The resort will continue to make snow at every opportunity to expand terrain offerings this early season, and is aiming to open the Mountain House base area and new, 6-passenger Peru Express lift in mid-November. This new high-speed chairlift will greatly enhance the on-mountain guest experience, improving skier and rider circulation and providing quicker, more efficient access to Keystone’s mountain playground. Follow along on the progress on Keystone’s blog.

Celebrate with the Keystone Kickoff – October through Mid-December

Everyone’s favorite early season tradition – Keystone Kickoff – begins at Keystone Resort on Opening Day and lasts through mid-December, culminating with the opening of not one, but two Keystone Snow Forts this season. On Opening Day, Keystone will begin the season by welcoming skiers and snowboarders with a DJ and free donuts and hot chocolate at the base of the River Run Gondola. The rest of the early season will include exclusive events like a Halloween scavenger hunt, the openings of two Keystone Snow Forts, the grand opening of the new 6-passenger Peru Express lift, and the Mtn Dew Rise Energy Pass Holder First Tracks on Nov. 12, 19, & Dec. 3. In addition, signature family-friendly programming like Kids Ski Free will be offered all season long.

Early Bird Pass Holders Get the First Tracks

If you weren’t a morning person before, you are now! Time to conquer your morning with Keystone and Mountain Dew Rise! This season we’re introducing the Mtn Dew Rise Energy Pass Holder First Tracks, which means Epic Pass holders get EXCLUSIVE access to that fresh corduroy an hour before the general public on Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. Bonus! The first 400 pass holders will get a free breakfast burrito and Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink!

Reminder, Epic Pass products are currently still available to purchase for the 2021-22 season at EpicPass.com. Don’t miss your chance to lock in the best deal in skiing and riding today.

Past, Present and Future Capital Projects

On the heels of recent snowmaking investments in 2019 that brought a new state-of-the-art, automated snowmaking system to the resort’s early season terrain, Keystone is preparing for more exciting capital projects ahead. This winter the resort will debut the new 6-passenger Peru Express Lift which will greatly enhance the on-mountain guest experience and improve skier and rider circulation to provide quicker, more efficient access out of the Mountain House base area. In summer 2022 the resort will begin construction to bring lift-served skiing and riding to Bergman Bowl, including a new chairlift, new trails, new snowmaking and an expansion to the Outpost Restaurant. While this area of the resort is currently open for hike-to accessed skiing and riding, this project will improve access to the currently under-utilized terrain providing lift service to more than 500 acres of intermediate and advanced terrain in the Bergman and Erickson Bowls.

Winter Safety Protocols

Keystone is committed to doing everything it can to keep guests and employees safe. With the core of the ski and ride experience taking place outdoors in vast mountain settings, this season our COVID-19 safety protocols are focused on indoor spaces. Learn more about safety protocols for the 2021-22 season here.

Early Season & Uphill Access

Please be reminded that limited terrain and early season conditions exist. Keystone Resort requires all skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings. Closed trails may contain hazards due to limited natural snow coverage and snowmaking operations. For the safety of all guests, please keep off closed trails and out of closed areas. Uphill access at Keystone is currently not permitted due to early season mountain preparations and snowmaking. The resort will announce when uphill access is open to guests once early season operations are complete and there is adequate terrain to safely permit these activities.