Key dates, information for the Eagle County Coordinated Election on Nov. 2

The town of Vail this week issued the following press release containing critical information about the Nov. 2 Eagle County Coordinated Election:

The Vail Town Clerk’s Office is reminding Vail voters of several important election announcements and dates for the Eagle County Coordinated Election on Nov. 2 as follows:

Election Ballots

Election ballots were mailed to all active registered voters in Eagle County on Oct. 8. Voters who did not receive a ballot by Oct. 15 are encouraged to verify their voter registration information at govotecolorado.gov or visit one of the Clerk & Recorder’s offices in Eagle, Avon or El Jebel to pick up a ballot in person. Voters may also request ballots be mailed by calling 970-328-8715; the deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 25. After Oct. 25, ballots must be picked up at an Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center in person by the voter. Visit Vote Center Locations, Dates and Times for more information. Available services include voter registration, changes to registrations, accessible voting, in-person voting, ballot drop boxes and replacement ballots. There are also 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices as well as outside of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road W.

Voter Registration

Online registration: Visit govotecolorado.gov

In-person registration: Visit Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Centers beginning Oct. 25. See Vote Center Locations, Dates and Times for more information.

Eligibility requirements: Must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Colorado at least 22 days prior to Nov. 2. Must also be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 2.

Any change in voter registration record can be addressed online at govotecolorado.gov up to Oct. 25. After that date any change in voter registration will need to be addressed at one of the Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Centers up to Election Day and will not be addressed at the Town of Vail offices. If you have moved, you must update your voter registration with your new residence address prior to voting.

Election Day – Nov. 2, 2021

Ballots must be received by the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks do not count. Voters are encouraged to return ballots early if they have completed voting. Those who choose to return by mail should do so no later than Oct. 25 to ensure the ballot is received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. To return by mail, affix one Forever stamp or 58 cents postage.

Town of Vail Ballot

The ballot for Vail’s electorate will include the following:

Town of Vail – Council Members At-Large

Vote for Four (4)

The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall be elected to four-year terms. The candidate receiving the next highest number of votes shall be elected to a two-year term:

Jermaine A. Wates

Kathryn Middleton

Kirk Hansen

Jonathan Staufer

Pete Seibert Jr.

Brian Stockmar

Niko Sayag

Kim Newbury Rediker

Travis Coggin

Barry Davis

Ballot Issue 2A

Ballot Title: Authorization of an increase of 0.5% in the Town’s existing sales tax, other than on food for home consumption, to fund housing initiatives, housing developments and housing programs.

Ballot Text:

SHALL TOWN OF VAIL TAXES BE INCREASED $4,300,000 IN THE FIRST FISCAL YEAR AND BY WHATEVER AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, BY AN INCREASE OF 0.5% IN THE TOWN’S EXISTING SALES TAX (FROM 4.0% TO 4.5%), TO TAKE EFFECT ON JANUARY 1, 2022 AND TO TERMINATE ON DECEMBER 31, 2052; EXCEPT THAT FOOD FOR HOME CONSUMPTION SHALL BE EXEMPT FROM SUCH TAX INCREASE; WITH THE REVENUES FROM SUCH TAX INCREASE TO BE USED TO FUND HOUSING INITIATIVES, HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS AND HOUSING PROGRAMS AND RELATED ACTIVITIES INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE TOWN; AND SHALL THE REVENUES FROM SUCH TAX INCREASE AND ANY INVESTMENT EARNINGS THEREON BE COLLECTED AND SPENT BY THE TOWN FOR THE ABOVE-STATED PURPOSES AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE, WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY SPENDING, REVENUE-RAISING OR OTHER LIMITATION CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW?

_______YES/FOR _______ NO/AGAINST



Resources

2021 Coordinated Election Ballot

Eagle County Tabor Notice for the 2021 Coordinated Election Ballot



Vail Ballot Issue 2A Fact Sheet

For additional questions about the upcoming election, contact the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.com. Click here for more information