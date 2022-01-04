Jen Brown named executive director of Vail Veterans Program

The Vail Veterans Program on Tuesday issued the following press statement on Jen Brown being named the organization’s new executive director following her tenure as the managing director of the Beaver Creek Resort Company:

Jen Brown

Vail Veterans Program is excited to introduce Jen Brown as our new Executive Director. Jen is a well-respected community leader in the Vail Valley and has been for over 27 years. She is thoughtful, collaborative and has the ability to navigate complex situations and find innovative solutions. Prior to joining Vail Veterans Program, Brown worked as the Managing Director of the Beaver Creek Resort Company.

“I feel very fortunate and am honored to join the Vail Veterans Program. Cheryl’s vision and dedication to those who serve our country, their caregivers and families is humbling and inspirational. The experiences shared by participants creates a special bond and our community takes great pride in hosting these veterans with a variety of experiences. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Vail Veterans Program into the future.”

– Jen Brown, Executive Director

When Cheryl Jensen founded the Vail Veterans Program in 2004 and invited seven wounded warriors to Vail, she thought it would be a one-time event. Under Jensen’s dedicated leadership over the last 18 years, what began as a single event grew into a wide variety of programs that have served over 3,300 veterans and their families. Programs range from the adventurous to the connective, including summer and winter therapeutic recreational programming, caregiver-specific wellness events, and empowerment training. Jen will oversee the current programming and implement strategic intiatives built around a steadfast commitment to meet the evolving needs of the veterans and their families.



“I am excited to welcome Jen Brown to Vail Veterans Program, I know with her leadership, passion for the mission of the organization and ability to build collaborative partnerships she will lead the organization in a way that will continue to help our wounded veterans thrive.”

– Cheryl Jensen, President/Founder Vail Veterans Program.



Jensen will continue in her role as founder of the Vail Veterans Program and remain connected to the organization.