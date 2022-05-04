In response to Roe leak, Rep. Boebert says left wants abortion after delivery

“I have four children. I have had life growing on the inside of me,” U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said Tuesday. “I know the preciousness of the steps of life and of children. And It is so disgusting to me that the left wants full-term abortion. They want post-term abortion, where a mother can later decide, after delivery, that she doesn’t want to go through with this. This is what’s happening right now. And it’s so heartbreaking.”

Boebert’s comments came during a KNUS radio interview the day after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would end the constitutional right to abortion was leaked to Politico.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Democrats and their pro-choice allies have denounced the leaked Supreme Court decision as an attack on a women’s right to control her own body, as an attack on low-income people in anti-abortion states who will not be able to afford to travel to receive abortion care, and as an attack on the credibility of the Supreme Court itself.

Why Boebert, who represents part of Eagle County and most of Colorado’s Western Slope in Congress, thinks the “left” wants to kill babies after birth, which would be murder, is unknown, and her office didn’t return a call seeking an answer.

Boebert, who described herself during the radio interview as a “voice for the voiceless,” was thrilled with the draft court decision, saying that it was deliberately leaked to distract Americans from news about inflation and other issues.

Referring to people upset by the court’s likely decision, Boebert said the people who “celebrate pregnant men” are “outraged that women will be pregnant.”

The first-term congresswoman likened abortion to the mask mandate.

“The American people were punished for three years and told, ‘If you just put on a mask, you’ll save one life and that will be worth it.’ Well, can we apply that to some degree here to this Roe v. Wade if it is to be overturned. Isn’t it worth it if we just save just one life? Well, hundreds of thousands and millions of lives will be saved for this.”

In fact, abortion is widely regarded as a safe medical procedure. Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. due to COVID-19

Boebert also delivered falsehoods about abortion in Colorado sex-ed curriculum.

“We have a curriculum in our Colorado public schools, the comprehensive sex ed, that says abortion is a form of birth control,” said Boebert.

That’s not true. Schools can opt out of teaching sex ed completely, but if they choose to include it, the course must be comprehensive, addressing the experiences of LGBTQ students, abortion, all legitimate pregnancy-prevention options, and more.

Boebert has long opposed Roe v. Wade, going so far as signing an amicus brief in favor of the Mississippi law that’s being considered by the court now.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.