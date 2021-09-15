In new proposed map, all of Eagle County would be in 2nd Congressional District

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions on Wednesday released a new map (its second) of changes to the state’s now eight congressional disticts. The new statewide map, which can be viewed by clicking below, has the 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Joe Neguse, encompassing all of Eagle County.
DENVER — The second congressional staff plan can be viewed or downloaded at https://redistricting.colorado.gov/content/staff-congressional-2.
The congressional staff plan was prepared by nonpartisan staff using 2020 Census Data, public comments and input from the congressional commission. The plan will be presented to the commission on Sept. 16 at 6:00 p.m. The congressional commission must approve the final plan by Sept. 28.
As stated in the Colorado Constitution, the new congressional districts must:
Districts cannot be drawn for the purpose of:
Public hearings for the congressional commission concluded last week. Written public comments will remain open and available through the public hearing process and the consideration of final plans.
The commission can approve a final plan and submit it to the Supreme Court at any time up until Sept. 28.