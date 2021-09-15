In new proposed map, all of Eagle County would be in 2nd Congressional District

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions on Wednesday released a new map (its second) of changes to the state’s now eight congressional disticts. The new statewide map, which can be viewed by clicking below, has the 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Joe Neguse, encompassing all of Eagle County.

DENVER — The second congressional staff plan can be viewed or downloaded at https://redistricting.colorado.gov/content/staff-congressional-2.



The congressional staff plan was prepared by nonpartisan staff using 2020 Census Data, public comments and input from the congressional commission. The plan will be presented to the commission on Sept. 16 at 6:00 p.m. The congressional commission must approve the final plan by Sept. 28.



As stated in the Colorado Constitution, the new congressional districts must:

Have equal population, justifying each variance, no matter how small, as required by the U.S. Constitution;

Be composed of contiguous geographic areas;

Comply with the federal “Voting Rights Act of 1965,” as amended;

Preserve whole communities of interest and whole political subdivisions, such as counties, cities, and towns;

Be as compact as is reasonably possible; and

Thereafter, maximize the number of politically competitive districts.

Districts cannot be drawn for the purpose of:

Protecting incumbents or declared candidates of the U.S. House of Representatives or any political party; or

Denying or abridging the right of any citizen to vote on account of that person’s race or membership in a language minority group, including diluting the impact of that racial or language minority group’s electoral influence.

Public hearings for the congressional commission concluded last week. Written public comments will remain open and available through the public hearing process and the consideration of final plans.

The commission can approve a final plan and submit it to the Supreme Court at any time up until Sept. 28.