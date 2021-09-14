In Colorado, Biden pitches infrastructure spending to combat climate change

President Joe Biden on Tuesday is visiting the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden to underscore the dangers of climate change and push for both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget reconciliation package that would direct a massive amount of federal spending toward mitigating against carbon emissions and the worst effects of climate change.

President Joe Biden

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, released the following statement welcoming Biden to Colorado:

“I am pleased to welcome President Biden back to Colorado,” Bennet said. “There is no better place for the president to outline a clear vision for how his administration plans to build back better –– not just from the pandemic, but from 50 years of underinvestment in our nation. I hope the president describes the urgent steps he will take to focus on the needs of Colorado’s families and act urgently on climate change, which has driven destructive wildfires, floods, and drought across our state.

“I would like nothing more than to personally welcome the president to Colorado, but I’m in Washington working to ensure the Build Back Better budget extends the expanded Child Tax Credit, urgently addresses the threat of climate change, makes significant investments in our forests and watersheds, and creates millions of good-paying jobs across the Mountain West.”

Conservation Colorado executive director Kelly Nordini responded to news of Biden’s visit with the following statement:“After a summer of dirty air, record heat, and catastrophic flooding, Coloradans are all too aware of how climate change is hurting our state. Our leaders have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in bold climate action and create good-paying, clean energy jobs through the Build Back Better Act. Climate action can’t wait, which is why we urge President Biden, Governor [Jared] Polis, Senators Bennet and [John] Hickenlooper, and the rest of our state and federal delegation to act swiftly and address this ‘code red for humanity’ with the urgency it deserves.”

U.S. Senate candidate Erik Aadland, a Jefferson County Republican seeking the nomination to take on Bennet in 2022, made the following statement regarding Biden’s visit to Colorado:

“It takes creativity and ingenuity to develop sustainable, clean energy sources— something we all want. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has a long and noble history of providing this kind of innovation. However, we should not destroy our energy independence, or empower China (the world’s largest polluter) by becoming dependent on their production of lithium batteries.

“We need to utilize the plentiful natural gas resources of Colorado, while strongly considering the use of nuclear power. Unfortunately, Joe Biden would have us totally dependent on intermittent, inefficient sources such as wind and solar, while ignoring technologies that drive down energy costs and provide thousands of high-paying jobs for Coloradans.”

On the state level, the Colorado Senate Democrats issued the following statement from state Senate President Leroy Garcia:

“Thanks to the leadership of the Biden Harris Administration, we have made significant progress powering the Colorado Comeback with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act,” said Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat. “Through this partnership, we’ve been able to uplift working families and communities, distribute funds where they are needed most, and revitalize our economy so that no Coloradan is left behind. We could not be more grateful for President Biden’s collaboration, and are thrilled that he will be spending time in our state today. Welcome, Mr. President, and thank you for supporting Colorado!”