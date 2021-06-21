How to redesign your closet

If you are a big fashion lover, you likely have a lot of clothes at home. However, do you ever find that your closets are packed to the brim? Do you find it hard to find your favorite pieces because there is no space? Are you constantly fighting winter coats to get to summer dresses? If you find that you are battling your way through your closet to look good, it is probably worth taking some time to redesign the space. You can do these several ways, and this blog will list a few essentials that can help you get started.

Organize

To start, it is essential to go through everything you own and decide whether you want to keep things or not. You likely have several pieces that you never wear and do not like anymore, so these can be donated or sold. However, you might also own several pieces that you want to keep but will not be wearing this season. You might be deciding between a summer and winter wardrobe depending on the season; it is worth putting the clothes you do not currently need away.

If you are struggling to find space for your things, one way to organize is to move those not being used into s storage space. Storagearea.com is a great place to find suitably sized storage units to house your fashion cast-offs.

Get uniform hangers

Hangers are a lifesaver in redesigning your closet. Get rid of any flimsy plastic hangers that struggle to hold anything on them. The type that you might get from the dry cleaner. Instead, invest in sturdy wooden hangers; get enough so that you have a uniform set in your closet. You will be amazed at the difference hangers can make to how you design your closet space. Sturdy hangers make things hang differently, and if they are all uniform, you will not get any clothes bunching up or falling to the ground.

Keep shoes off the floor

Keeping your shoes off the floor will save you time scrambling around to find what you want to wear. Furthermore, taking the shoes off the floor in a closet can save a considerable amount of space and clutter. Your wardrobe will look a lot clearer and tidier. There are many ways to store shoes off the floor; for example, on a small shelf, on a hanging shoe rack, in storage boxes or in elevated shoe stools.

Set a theme

Setting a theme can be a great way to redesign your closet. For example, you could color-code your clothes so that your hanging rails look like rainbows, or you can order by items – jeans in one area and summer dresses in another. Choose a way that works best for you and you will find that your closet is stress-free. Furthermore, a color-coded wardrobe is highly pleasing to look at. You will find yourself marveling over your design work. You might also find it helps you dress better.