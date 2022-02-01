How to play bingo in Colorado

Visitors to Colorado have never had a shortage of things to do. Between the beautiful scenery, the legendary ski slopes and mountain climbing opportunities, it is easy to see why almost 90 million people visited the state in 2019, according to the Denver Tourism Board. There is no shortage of things to do in the great outdoors when you come to Colorado, but there is also plenty of fun to be had inside when you’re here.

Colorado sits between Nevada and Nebraska in regards to its gambling laws. While Nevada, with the famous Las Vegas casinos, has very open gambling laws, Nebraska prohibits most forms of gambling within the state lines. Colorado, however, prohibits many forms of gambling but does allow things like horse racing, the state lottery, and charitable raffles. It also allows for playing bingo within the state lines.



Gambling laws vary across the US, with many states only recently legalizing sports betting, according to Forbes. Bingo remains a popular form of gambling and makes up a large percentage of gaming revenue in the country. Visitors to Colorado have plenty of options to play bingo, either at in-person venues or online from the comfort of their vacation home.



Online Bingo



There are plenty of advantages to playing bingo online. You can easily get in a game or two while waiting in the ski lodge or to help you unwind after a long day of hiking around the picturesque landscapes of the Rocky Mountains. There are a variety of game options available from online providers, most of which are located outside the US in order to avoid the strict online gambling laws of the country. Fortunately, playing on these sites is legal within Colorado law. There are plenty of bingo rooms on Gala Bingo, including Bingo Beat Cashpot Bingo, which offer the experience from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking for a fun way to decompress after pushing yourself on a ski slope, playing online bingo is a great way to do it.



In-Person Bingo



As convenient as playing bingo online is, it can’t match the fun and excitement of being surrounded by other players in a lively bingo hall. There are plenty of venues in the state that offer some great experiences, many within driving distance from the Rocky Mountain National Park. The nearest to the park is probably Longmont Bingo Hall in Longmont, CO, which offers daily sessions and is open from 12 pm to 6 pm most days. Over $20,000 is given away on a weekly basis, so it is a great chance to win big while having fun. There are more halls in the Denver area, such as Barry’s Bingo. This venue is often voted as one of the best nights out in Denver for its Vegas-style amenities and fast-paced bingo action.



Whether you choose the online game or decide to make a trip out to an in-person bingo hall, there are plenty of options available to you within Colorado. Bingo is a great way to relax after a busy day on the slopes and trails of the Rocky Mountains. If you’re looking for more info on what else to do in the region, be sure to check out the Real Vail blog.