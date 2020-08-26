Honk and wave to celebrate our Eagle County Schools teacher and staff heroes

Attention all parents and Eagle County Schools students! We are going to
celebrate our amazing start to the school year by acknowledging our
school teacher and staff heroes with a honk and waving of posters at the
entrance of each school from Vail to Gypsum this Friday at 7:45 a.m.!
Get your kids going on their Thank You Heroes posters and we’ll see you
Friday morning – honking, standing and biking with cowbells!
Some area first responders are expected to participate as well.
Kathy Chandler-Henry
August 26, 2020 at 3:43 pm
What a great idea! Let’s all get out there and celebrate and say thank you!