Honk and wave to celebrate our Eagle County Schools teacher and staff heroes

Attention all parents and Eagle County Schools students! We are going to

celebrate our amazing start to the school year by acknowledging our

school teacher and staff heroes with a honk and waving of posters at the

entrance of each school from Vail to Gypsum this Friday at 7:45 a.m.!

Get your kids going on their Thank You Heroes posters and we’ll see you

Friday morning – honking, standing and biking with cowbells!

Some area first responders are expected to participate as well.