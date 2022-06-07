Holy Cross Energy announces board election results, adoption of restated articles of incorporation

Holy Cross Energy on Monday issued the following press release on its board of directors election and adopting newly restated articles of incorporation:

Holy Cross Energy (HCE), an electric company cooperatively owned by its members, held its annual Board of Directors election on June 2. Three individuals posted nominations with Holy Cross Energy for one seat in the Southern District and one seat in the Northern District.



Incumbent David Munk was the only eligible candidate to return a verified petition for the Southern District seat. Therefore, he will retain his position for the next term as according to HCE Bylaws.

Two eligible candidates turned in verified petitions for the open Northern District Director position: Roseann Casey and Adam Quinton.

Adam Quinton

With 3762 votes cast, Incumbent Adam Quinton has been re-elected as a Northern District representative with 2,428 votes, or 65.5% of valid ballots cast. Ms. Casey received 1,277 votes, or 34.5%.

Mr. Quinton spent more than 25 years in the financial services industry, most recently with Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a senior executive, a global manager, and a technology equity research analyst. Currently, in addition to acting as an HCE Board member, Mr. Quinton is the President of his Home Owners Association and serves on the Board of Walking Mountains Science Center. He is an active member of Eagle County’s Climate Action Collaborative and volunteers at the Birds of Prey Downhill races.

The Board consists of seven directors elected to represent three geographic districts: Western District with one director, Northern District with four directors, and Southern District with two directors. For more information on the HCE Board of Directors, including a Districts map, please visit https://www.holycross.com/board.



Holy Cross Energy is proud to announce its 2022 Board of Directors:

David Munk, Board Member since 2010, representing the Southern District

Kristen Bertuglia, Board Member since 2012, representing the Northern District

Robert Gardner, Board Member since 2012, representing the Southern District

Adam Quinton, Board Member since 2020, representing the Northern District

David Campbell, Board Member since 2020, representing the Northern District

Alex DeGolia, Board Member since 2020, representing the Western District

Keith Klesner, Board Member since 2021, representing the Northern District



The Membership also adopted newly restated Articles of Incorporation by a vote of 3,243 in favor to 172 against or 95% approved. The Articles of Incorporation of an electric cooperative association is the set of formal operating rules that are filed with the Secretary of State to legally document the formation of a cooperative association. It is the “constitution” of an electric cooperative.

Before this, HCE’s current Articles of Incorporation were most recently updated in 1988. The Board of Directors and General Counsel undertook a review of those Articles and identified two sections that needed to be updated to conform with recent decisions by the Board of Directors and the past growth of HCE:

