Holy Cross Energy announces 2022 board of directors election

Holy Cross Energy on Tuesday issued the following press release on its upcoming election for two seats on its board of directors:

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) is holding elections for two seats on its Board of Directors. As a member-owned electric cooperative, HCE is run by a democratically elected Board of Directors responsible for guiding the cooperative’s leadership on behalf of members. This year HCE members will also be voting on updated Articles of Incorporation.

For the Board of Directors election, one seat is for a four-year term in the Northern District, and one is for a four-year term in the Southern District. HCE Board Chair Dave Munk runs unopposed in the Southern District and will remain the incumbent. Current HCE Board Director Adam Quinton is running against Roseann Casey for a seat representing the Northern District.

Ballots for this election will be mailed the week of May 9 to all current HCE members. Members may also vote online or at HCE’s Annual Meeting. All HCE members are asked to vote for one of the two candidates running for the Northern District.

In addition, members will also be voting on HCE’s updated Articles of Incorporation. HCE’s current Articles of Incorporation were most recently updated in 1988. HCE’s Board of Directors and General Counsel undertook a review of those Articles and identified two sections that needed to be updated to conform with recent decisions by the Board of Directors and the past growth of HCE:

The Board of Directors is the legal entity responsible for managing Holy Cross Energy and directing the cooperative. Serving on the Board can be time-consuming, and the learning curve for new Board Members can be long, especially given the increasingly complex nature of governing a modern electric utility. As a result, the Board of Directors voted to change HCE’s Bylaws to lengthen the term of office for Board Directors from three to four years.

When a group of farmers and ranchers joined together to bring electric service to the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys, the original limit on the number of members was set at 2,000 in 1939 and more recently it was limited to 50,000 members. HCE currently has over 45,000 Members and continues to grow, so Article VI of the Restated Articles of Incorporation has been updated to allow an unlimited number of Members.

In addition to the amendments that address these two issues, HCE’s General Counsel has proposed a complete update to the 1988 Articles of Incorporation with a top-to-bottom revision using current statutory language like other Colorado electric cooperatives that have recently amended their articles of incorporation.

Beginning May 2, voting may be completed online via HCE’s Smart Hub portal for members, or online at http://www.holycross.com/.

Hard copies of the ballot will be mailed the week of May 9.

Voting may also occur at HCE’s Annual Meeting on June 2 at 5:00 p.m. at Lundgren Amphitheater Field in Gypsum. The new Director will be named during the Annual Meeting.

Please only vote using one method. Measures are in place to avoid duplicate ballots being cast.

The following profiles, listed in alphabetical order, have been provided by the two candidates running for Board seats representing the Northern District. Each candidate has also answered three questions provided by HCE to help members learn more about each candidate. These responses along with candidate photos and additional election information can be found athttps://www.holycross.com/elections/.

Northern District

Roseann Casey



Roseann Casey is a senior-level professional with over 30 years of experience, including leadership positions in the U.S. Government, private and non-profit sectors focused on energy and power, environmental leadership, climate change, human rights, corporate sustainability, and humanitarian assistance.

Roseann is currently managing a multi-year contract in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Africa Bureau. Over the past decade, she served as a Foreign Service Officer with USAID, including international posts in Afghanistan and Nigeria, where she managed power and energy sector investments, utility reform, gas-flaring reduction, road and water sector infrastructure, and related policy-level initiatives. She served in Washington D.C. as USAID/Power Africa policy lead and co-chair of the Power Africa Interagency Policy Working Group, coordinating policy-related strategy and investments among U.S. government agencies. Roseann has also worked in a number of corporate responsibility roles and has worked in numerous complex settings across the globe, including resident posts in Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Indonesia, Nigeria, Russia, and Ukraine.

Ms. Casey holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, a master’s degree in non-profit management from Regis University in Denver, and a bachelor’s degree in business, communications, and political science from Regis University. She is a third-generation native of Denver and moved to Eagle County in 1987. She has owned a home in Eagle since 2015 and is thankful to have spent the “COVID era” at home in Colorado, where she has deepened her connection with and appreciation for her wonderful community.

Adam Quinton

My name is Adam Quinton. It has been my honor and privilege to serve you as a member of the Holy Cross Energy (HCE) Board since 2020. I am the HCE Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee of your Board.

I have been an HCE member for over 20 years and live in Edwards with my wife, Mandy, and our lively dog Beano. We have four grown-up children who keep us pretty occupied too! I worked across the world for many years with Merrill Lynch as financial research analyst and manager. Now I am able to use my experience and expertise to contribute to our community by supporting and advancing the work of HCE.

I will continue to focus on the HCE mission: providing safe, reliable, affordable, and ultimately 100% clean electric service. In addition, I see specific opportunities to enhance our leadership and member service by:



Democratizing solar and battery storage deployment (enhancing resilience, creating jobs, and fighting climate change);

Modernizing our bills (offering more choices to pay for services and more ways to make savings);

Maximizing our talent (making full use of the skills and experiences of all those in our service territory)

Besides being a HCE Board member, I am President of my HoA and serve on the Board of Walking Mountains Science Center. I am an active member of Eagle County’s Climate Action Collaborative and volunteer at the Birds of Prey Downhill races.

I respectfully ask for your vote. Please contact me at: adam@adamforholycross.com