Highline Medical Solutions launches Mobile Concierge COVID-19 laboratory testing

Highline Medical Solutions (HMS) on Wednesday issued the following press release on the launch its new mobile COVID-19 testing service called Mobile Concierge:

VAIL, Colo.–January 27, 2021- Mobile Concierge COVID-19 laboratory testing from the comfort of your home, or vacation accommodation, is now available in the Vail Valley and surrounding areas. Highline Medical Solutions (HMS) recently launched its mobile COVID-19 testing solution in response to demand for simple, convenient testing that focuses on visitors to the Vail Valley and local community. The process is extremely safe, while maximizing comfort, convenience and efficiency for those receiving testing.

“In an evolving pandemic environment quick and easy testing that doesn’t compromise results has become a necessity,” said James Deighan, a founding partner of Highline Medical Solutions. “Being able to present accurate laboratory test results in short order is critical to meet everything from travel demands and re-entry to school or work, to simply understanding your personal health and well being.”

HMS’s professional mobile technicians will arrive in personal protective gear and work around the client’s schedule with results provided electronically in 12 hours or less. Testing collection takes approximately 5-10 minutes per patient and is available from 9am-5pm seven days per week. Trip charges and after-hours surcharges may apply.

COVID-19 Antigen tests and RT-PCR tests are available. Appointments are easily made and payments accepted via HMS’s secure website. Testing is available for individuals, families and groups.

HMS’s leadership team draws on nearly three decades of logistical, operations and medical laboratory testing experience to provide a seamless high quality COVID testing experience that meets and exceeds the needs of the community and destination guests. HMS’s experience in COVID-19 testing includes currently staffing Rapid Response Teams for the entire States of South Carolina and Colorado. With 20 stationary testing locations and more than150 full-time employees, HMS has successfully tested tens of thousands of individuals.

“I understand the importance of balancing COVID-19 safety and the needs of our local business economy firsthand,” said Deighan. “Our mobile concierge testing solution seeks to limit community exposure while providing the high level of service that guests to the Vail Valley have come to expect.”

For more information or to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment today visit www.highlinecovidtesting.com.