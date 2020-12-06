Heavy snow scraps super-G races in St. Moritz as Shiffrin keeps focus on slalom, GS

Heavy snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland (Getty Images).

Turns out Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t miss much when she decided to skip a pair of super-G races in St. Moritz, Switzerland over the weekend. Unless she was looking for some powder skiing.

While her home resorts of Beaver Creek and Vail have seen a slow start to the 2020-21 ski season in terms of natural snowfall, Europe this weekend got pounded by snow, forcing organizers to scrap both super-G races.

Shiffrin, who’s battling back issues and is slowly adjusting to life on the World Cup circuit during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the death of her father at their Edwards home earlier this year, has won at St. Moritz in the past.

But the two-time Olympic gold medalist is focusing on her signature events of slalom and giant slalom, so that 2018 super-G win in Switzerland likely wasn’t forefront of her mind when considering this weekend’s action.

According to NBC Sports, Shiffrin likely won’t enter any speed events such as super-G or downhill this month due to a lack of training in the disciplines. Shiffrin skipped the World Cup GS opener in Soelden, Austria in October due to her back issues.

Shiffrin will likely race GS in Courchevel, France next weekend. Here’s a press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on this weekend’s cancellations:

Winter has arrived in Europe…which is great because it’s a snowy, winter wonderland—but also presents a challenge to FIS Ski World Cup organizers attempting to get safe and fair races off.

After about 50 cm (19.6 inches) of snow fell on Friday into Saturday, Saturday’s first of two super-G races were cancelled at St. Moritz, Switzerland. As the snow continued to fall Saturday in St. Moritz, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF of Davos elevated the Engadine region of Switzerland to the high danger of avalanches. Due to the high level of danger, St. Moritz ski area decided to close the access and therefore cancel Sunday’s super-G as well.

Over in Santa Caterina, Italy, the men were able to hold a successful giant slalom race on Saturday despite nearly 40 cm (15.7 inches) of fresh snow that fell at the venue, though as snow continued to fall on Saturday into Sunday, it was decided by all stakeholders that the second of two giant slalom races scheduled for Sunday would be postponed until Monday, Dec. 7.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) will announce any replacement competitions and venues as they are confirmed.

