Heather Noel named new deputy forest supervisor for White River National Forest

The White River National Forest on Thursday issued the following press release on the naming of Heather Noel as the new deputy forest supervisor:

Heather Noel

Today, the White River National Forest welcomed Heather Noel as its new Deputy Forest Supervisor.

Noel comes to the White River from the Angeles National Forest, where she was the Deputy Forest Supervisor for that complex, urban forest near the Los Angeles metro area of more than 12 million people.

“Heather is a great fit for the White River. She brings diverse experience in program leadership, partnership development, landscape restoration and wildfire incident management,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “Heather is devoted to working with interested parties to protect public lands while providing necessary services and resources.”

Noel has previously worked for the Forest Service as the legislative and external affairs staff officer for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, district ranger for the Smokey Bear Ranger District on the Lincoln National Forest, public affairs specialist for the Northern Region Public and Governmental Relations Office, and in lands on the Lewis and Clark National Forest. She began her federal career in the U.S. Air Force, deploying in support of multiple Joint Task Force Operations.

“I look forward to working with the diverse communities and stakeholders on the White River National Forest,” Noel said. “And I am particularly interested in getting onto the forest to discover new trails and into the communities to experience local markets and seasonal festivals.”