Grow with Google offers free digital workshop for local small businesses

Grow with Google, with the support of local organizations and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, will host a free digital workshop for Vail-area and surrounding mountain-town small businesses from 1 to 2 p.m., Mountain Time, on Thursday, April 30.

The event will begin with introductory remarks from Google staff, followed by a 40-minute workshop focused on how small business owners can update information online and keep customers and employees connected through remote work online platforms and other digital tools.

The event will conclude with a live question and answer period, where small business owners will have the chance to ask pressing questions about how Google and other digital technology platforms can best support their business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grow with Google digital workshop, which is providing $125 million in small business relief during the crisis, is being hosted by the Connected Commerce Council in partnership with Grow with Google.

Hear from Rep. Neguse, whose 2nd Colorado Congressional District includes Vail and Summit County, as he outlines programs available through the CARES Act and learn how small business owners can stay connected with employees and customers while working remotely.

For more information and to register, click here.