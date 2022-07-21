Grand Hyatt Vail picked Best Mountain/Ski Resort by Smart Meeting readers

The Grand Hyatt Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on being named Best Mountain/Ski Resort by Smart Meeting readers:

Grand Hyatt Vail has been hand-picked by Smart Meeting’s readers as a Smart Stars 2022 winner. The Smart Stars Awards have become a meeting industry touchstone and continue to be an essential tool for meeting planners worldwide.

Grand Hyatt Vail has been chosen as the Best Mountain/Ski Resort by Smart Meetings for the second year in a row. Boasting an impressive 13 versatile meeting spaces, Grand Hyatt Vail offers intimate boardrooms to expansive ballrooms. Over 40,000 square feet allows an extensive meeting space for all seeking to experience outdoor venues highlighting the surrounding alpine setting.

“I’m truly honored to acknowledge and celebrate these spectacular brands that continue to serve our community with unwavering excellence and dedication to their services,” said Marin Bright, Smart Meetings founder and CEO.

“We are truly proud to be designated as a winner of the 2022 Smart Stars Awards by Smart Meetings,” states John D’Angelo, general manager of Grand Hyatt Vail. “This award is a meaningful accomplishment for our resort, as it is based on Smart Meetings’ audience of meeting professionals choosing their favorite meeting spaces nationally. This designation is one our entire team strives for daily in providing memorable meetings for our guests.”

Interested individuals may learn more at grandhyattvail.com or speak to a reservations specialist by calling 970-476-1234.