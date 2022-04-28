Grand Hyatt Vail offers Mother’s Day specials

The Grand Hyatt Vail this week issued the following press release on its Mother’s Day festivities and special offers:

Grand Hyatt Vail is pleased to announce its Mother’s Day festivities and special savings from rooms to culinary to spa for Mom.

Grand Hyatt Vail and Executive Chef Pierson Shields invites guests, visitors and locals alike to experience a Mother’s Day Brunch with highlights including the Three P’s Mimosa, containing prickly pear, white peach and prosecco, a brown butter and sage seared salmon, prime rib with whiskey blistered carrots and creamy garlic fingerling potatoes and timeless classics including avocado toast and a Belgian waffle.

For those looking for a relaxing weekend getaway for Mother’s Day, Grand Hyatt Vail is offering the following savings and specials:

20% discount on published room rates

Complimentary daily Valet Parking ($50 nightly value)

Book any treatment at The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail and receive a second service at 20% off discount (offer available April 17 – June 12)

Individuals interested in making a reservation for Mother’s Day brunch and a stay at Grand Hyatt Vail may reserve by phone at 970.476.1234 or reserve online at opentable.com/r/gessner-vail and grandhyattvail.com.

Download the Mother’s Day Brunch menu here.

Download the Spring Spa Savings pamphlet here.