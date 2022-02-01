Grand Hyatt Vail names D’Angelo as general manager

Grand Hyatt Vail recently issued the following press release on the appointment of John D’Angelo as general manager:

John D’Angelo

Grand Hyatt Vail, Vail’s premier luxury ski-in/ski-out resort, is pleased to announce the appointment of John D’Angelo as general manager. A seasoned hotel executive, D’Angelo brings proven expertise, caring leadership and enthusiasm to Grand Hyatt Vail.

Joining Grand Hyatt Vail with over 20 years of leadership experience within the global Hyatt Hotels team, D’Angelo is no stranger to the hospitality industry. Before joining Grand Hyatt Vail, D’Angelo spent several years in various executive positions across Hyatt properties nationwide including serving on the executive committee for Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego as director of rooms, opening resort manager for Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and opening general manager for Grand Hyatt Nashville, which won USA Today’s 2020 New Hotel Opening of the Year award.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Grand Hyatt Vail team,” states Grand Hyatt Vail’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Danielle Boyles. “We look forward to the continued momentum and year-round growth of Grand Hyatt Vail with John’s wealth of experience and leadership.”

Prior to his role at Grand Hyatt Vail, D’Angelo worked as the resort manager for Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Hotels in Isle of Palms, SC. In this role, D’Angelo was responsible for the day-to-day operations at Wild Dunes Resort, a property comprised of the brand new Sweetgrass Inn, AAA Four-Diamond rated Boardwalk Inn, the Residences at Sweetgrass and private condominium and luxury home vacation rentals.

Before launching his career in hospitality, D’Angelo was a professional pianist and touring musician. As the general manager for Grand Hyatt Vail, D’Angelo will oversee all aspects of property management including maximization of financial performance, guest satisfaction and staff development within the established quality standards of the Grand Hyatt brand.

D’Angelo and his wife Anja, who is from the Netherlands, are thrilled to now call Vail their home and join the Grand Hyatt Vail team in the mountains. In his free time, D’Angelo enjoys listening to live music, walking his dog and spending time with loved ones.

“What a magical opportunity to provide hospitality in the beautiful and iconic destination of Vail,” exclaims D’Angelo. “I look forward to working with and getting to know our associates at Grand Hyatt Vail and our neighboring valley community and continuing to enhance the appeal and success of this world-class resort.”