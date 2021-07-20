Grand Hyatt Vail named Best Mountain Ski Resort by Smart Meetings

The Grand Hyatt Vail.

The Grand Hyatt Vail recently issued the following press release on being named Best Mountain Ski Resort by Smart Meetings:

Grand Hyatt Vail has been designated by Smart Meetings’ readers as a Best Mountain Ski Resort in the Smart Stars 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards. The Smart Stars Awards have become a meeting industry touchstone and continue to be an essential tool for meeting planners worldwide.

Vail’s premier alpine-inspired resort and meeting destination, recently having undergone an $85M+ transformation, is conveniently close to Vail Village yet set on an expansive third acre in Cascade Village surrounded by natural beauty.

The mountain and creek-side resort boasts over 40,000 square feet of event space and is an iconic setting for hosting memorable conferences, unique galas or intimate board meetings. Offering a combination of Vail’s largest collection of versatile outdoor and indoor spaces, Grand Hyatt Vail is an ideal venue to meet while also enjoying Colorado’s extraordinary year-round appeal and recreational activities.

“I’m truly honored to acknowledge and celebrate these spectacular brands that continue to serve our community with unwavering excellence and dedication to their services,” said Marin Bright, Smart Meetings founder and CEO.

“We are exceedingly proud to be designated the Smart Stars 2021 Best Mountain Ski Resort by Smart Meetings,”states Dan Johnson, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Vail. “This award is an incredible accomplishment for our team, selected by meeting and event professionals. We look forward to maintaining this ranking through exceptional service and flawless meeting and events throughout the year for our clients.”

Grand Hyatt Vail is pleased to offer a special meeting promotion to experience the award-winning resort for meetings booked and held through December 31, 2021. Interested planners can contact the resort’s sales team by phone at 970-476-1234 or by email.