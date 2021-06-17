Grand Hyatt Vail designated a 2021 Travelers’ Choice winner

Vail’s lift-served Grand Hyatt Vail has been named a Travelers’ Choice Award winner.

Grand Hyatt Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on being designated as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice winner:

Grand Hyatt Vail has been designated as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice winner, which celebrates accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor.

This annual award spotlights the best in the travel industry from travelers themselves as each winner is selected through reviews, ratings and saves that travelers share from across the globe on Tripadvisor.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

“We are incredibly honored to be named as a 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winner. This award is a meaningful accomplishment for our resort, as it’s based on travelers’ rating their experiences at Grand Hyatt Vail,” states Dan Johnson, General Manager. “This designation is one our entire team strives for daily in providing memorable moments for our guests.”

About Grand Hyatt Vail

The Grand Hyatt Vail opened in summer 2019, marking the second Grand Hyatt hotel in Colorado and the first in a U.S. mountain resort destination. The 285-room, ski-in/ski-out resort sits at the base of the iconic Vail Mountain on the banks of Gore Creek and offers guests their own ski lift, Chair 20, for convenient access to world-class skiing and snowboarding. The location has proven to be ideal for an abundance of summer activities as well. Located in the heart of the Vail Valley within the Cascade Village neighborhood, the hotel features bold, vibrant architecture inspired by its scenic locale and welcoming service with exclusive amenities ideal for group and leisure travelers.

Designed by the acclaimed LEO A DALY firm, Grand Hyatt Vail completed an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation in 2018. Influenced by the area’s surrounding mountains and history, the hotel’s contemporary guestrooms and common areas offer guests an elevated modern retreat with clean lines, gentle curves and subdued patterns with rich wood, stone and leather textures. The hotel’s artwork and unique interior design touchpoints pay homage to The Southern Ute Native American tribe through local artists and artisans. The property features three dining venues, The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail, fitness center featuring Peloton bikes, inventive après ski offerings and curated year-round alpine experiences.

Discover more at www.grandhyattvail.com