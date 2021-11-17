Grand Hyatt Vail announces Thanksgiving lineup of dining, events

Grand Hyatt Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on its Thanksgiving lineup:

Grand Hyatt Vail has announced the resort’s Thanksgiving lineup to give thanks in the high country with festive food, drink and experiences for locals and visitors alike.

Gessner Thanksgiving Buffet

Executive Chef Pierson Shields and team’s Thanksgiving buffet in Gessner features traditional dishes and modern takes on guest favorites. Feast on an array of dishes featuring butternut squash soup, simple greens salad and chilled seafood for starters; honey citrus slow roasted turkey and smoked prime rib at the hand carved roasting station; croissant brioche stuffing, traditional sweet potato casserole, stout braised short ribs, grilled pork loin with local mushrooms, seared salmon, almond shallot green beans and more for the main dishes finished with an assortment of desserts including traditional homemade pies, autumn inspired mini desserts and warm spiced cider. Gessner Thanksgiving buffet will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, priced at $75 per person with children under 12 paying their age. Reservations can be made online via OpenTable or by calling 970.479.7014.

Thanksgiving Dinner Meal Kit

Those seeking a private dinner at home or within their vacation residence may opt for a Thanksgiving Dinner Meal Kit. Let Executive Chef Pierson Shields prepare a feast sans fuss featuring house salad with balsamic and ranch, an herb-butter pecan wood smoked turkey with citrus, mashed potatoes with rosemary gravy, dinner rolls accompanied with house made sweet butter, sweet potato casserole, sauteed green bean almandine, farmers stuffing and a half of a pumpkin and pecan pie. Meal kits must be pre-ordered by November 18 for pick up on Thanksgiving Day and is priced at $250 for four people. Kits may be customized to accommodate more people for an additional $25 per person. Reserve a meal kit by emailing alexandria.king@hyatt.com.

On the Resort

Beyond the Thanksgiving Feast, enjoy resort experiences including champagne sabering, s’mores roasts, live entertainment and more. Football fans can watch the big football game with game day specials in Fireside Lounge.