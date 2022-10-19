Grand Hyatt Vail announces several key additions to its leadership team

The Grand Hyatt Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on recent leadership additions:

Grand Hyatt Vail is pleased to announce three new high-level resort appointments. The food and beverage team has hired Pascal Coudouy as executive chef and Carrie Clay as director of operations. In addition, Ewan Knowles has been appointed director of engineering.

Coudouy

Coudouy joins the Grand Hyatt Vail culinary team with exceptional skills and expertise, bringing over 30 years of experience as an executive chef. Originally trained in Europe, Coudouy’s experience stretches across the globe from France and New York to Colorado. After completing his education in France, Coudouy ranked at the top of the list of culinary school graduates across the country. No stranger to Colorado, Coudouy worked as the executive chef and culinary director for Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa and prior to joining the team at Grand Hyatt Vail, earned additional expertise as the owner, operator and executive chef at Gore Range Brewery in Edwards, Colo.

Clay

Showcasing a long history of working with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Clay brings proven success and experience to her role as director of food & beverage operations. She spent four years working in food and beverage at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa and gained additional experience at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Spa & Casino, Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Regency Seattle. Clay most recently served as assistant director of operations, food & beverage and rooms at Hyatt Regency Seattle.

Knowles

Boasting 20 years of experience as a marine engineer as well as 15 years of experience providing facility maintenance management at a large resort, Knowles brings proven expertise and knowledge to his new role. An experienced traveler, Knowles has worked as director of engineering across multiple 5-star resorts and properties including the Four Seasons Residences and Resorts in Anguilla, BVI, Malliouhana Resort and Spa in Anguilla, BVI and South Seas Island Resort in Captiva, FL. Prior to joining the team at Grand Hyatt Vail, Knowles served as the senior director of engineering at the Four Seasons Resort Lana’i in Hawaii.

“We are delighted to welcome three outstanding professionals to our team’s leadership,” states Grand Hyatt Vail’s General Manager, John D’Angelo. “We look forward to seeing Pascal’s, Ewan’s, and Carrie’s contributions for the continued success of Grand Hyatt Vail.”