Grand Hyatt Vail announce two high-level resort appointments

The Grand Hyatt Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on two high-level resort appointments:

Grand Hyatt Vail, Vail’s premier luxury ski-in/ski-out resort, is pleased to announce two high-level resort appointments. Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as General Manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as Director of Sales and Marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome two outstanding professionals to our team’s leadership,” states Grand Hyatt Vail’s General Manager, John D’Angelo. “Both Houston and Cody bring exceptional skill to their new positions, and we look forward to seeing their contributions for the continued success of Grand Hyatt Vail and Vail Residences through their leadership.”

Joining Vail Residences and the team at Grand Hyatt Vail, Houston Perkins boasts a long of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail Valley, dating back to 1998. Before joining Vail Residences, he spent several years in various leadership positions at several world class properties within Hyatt Vacation Management Company, East West Resorts and Vail Resorts. He also served as the General Manager for Pines Lodge in Beaver Creek. Perkins is heavily involved within the Vail community and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the EpicPromise Foundation, Vail Square Metropolitan District and Golden Peak & Inn at Beaver Creek HOA.

Born and raised in Denver, Perkins and his wife Samantha, and their three daughters, Clementine, Elsa and Lucy are thrilled to now call Vail their home. In his free time, Perkins enjoys skiing, exploring the mountains and spending time with loved ones.

A seasoned professional in hospitality, Cody Worden brings proven expertise and enthusiasm to his new role as Director of Sales and Marketing. With a passion for developing those around him, Worden’s success comes from his ability to cultivate a strong team environment. Most recently, Worden served as Associate Director of Sales at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. During this time, he played a pivotal role in leading his team through the COVID-19 pandemic while providing the most profitable business within the resort’s history. Prior to his role at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Worden served as the Director of Group and Conference Sales for Angel Fire Resort.

As a true Colorado native, Worden enjoys snowboarding and exploring the mountains with his wife, Ruth, and their five-year-old son, Grayson, who will be attending Vail Mountain School this year.