Gov’t Mule, Grace Potter to play show at Vail’s Ford Amphitheater for GoPro Mountain Games

Gov’t Mule.

Gov’t Mule and Grace Potter will play a show at the GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater in Vail at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Go to the amphitheater website for ticket information for the Gov’t Mule show, and go to the GoPro Mountain Games website for more information on the annual summer event.

Here’s more information on Gov’t Mule from the band’s press materials:

Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – will be heading out on a U.S. summer tour supporting their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues. The cross-country outing, incorporating a mix of headlining shows, festival appearances and select multi-band/support dates, will be stopping locally in Vail on Friday, June 10 at the GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater with Grace Potter.

Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records), the band’s first-ever blues album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its November 2021 release, marking Gov’t Mule’s third album to enter theBillboard charts at the top spot in their storied career. PRESS HERE to listen. The 13-track album, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), encompasses an even mix of Haynes’ originals, such as “Heavy Load,” and revered covers, including their rendition of the Tom Waits classic “Make It Rain,” a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard “Snatch It Back and Hold It,” and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, andThe Animals. A deluxe edition featuring 8 additional studio and live tracks, including the Haynes original “Hiding Place” and covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush and more, is also available now. PRESS HERE to listen to the Deluxe edition.Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound.

Worldwide, Heavy Load Blues has amassed over 5 million total global streams and critical praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, Ultimate Classic Rock, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Guitar Magazine, Paste and many more. Additionally, Haynes was a recent guest on NPR Weekend Edition for an in-depth discussion on the new album –PRESS HERE to listen.