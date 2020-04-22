Gov. Polis to virtually visit Eagle County to announce OK of request for COVID-19 exemptions

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will virtually “visit” Eagle County at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (4/23) for the formal approval of the county’s request for some exemptions from the state’s COVID-19 executive and public health orders.

Gov. Jared Polis

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will also be joined by officials from Vail Health.

In-person attendance will not be permitted. The event will be aired live on ECGTV, available at www.ecgtv.com and on Comcast channel 18 and CenturyLink channel 18 and 1018 in the Eagle River Valley.

The event will also be available via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/EagleCounty.