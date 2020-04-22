Connect with us

Gov. Polis to virtually visit Eagle County to announce OK of request for COVID-19 exemptions

April 22, 2020, 2:42 pm

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will virtually “visit” Eagle County at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (4/23) for the formal approval of the county’s request for some exemptions from the state’s COVID-19 executive and public health orders.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will also be joined by officials from Vail Health. 

In-person attendance will not be permitted. The event will be aired live on ECGTV, available at www.ecgtv.com and on Comcast channel 18 and CenturyLink channel 18 and 1018 in the Eagle River Valley.

The event will also be available via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/EagleCounty

  1. Paul C Reply

    April 22, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    We need mandatory rule for about another 60 days or until we have good data on how widespread asymptomatic carriers are

    NO mask ?
    NO Entry !
    NO Service !

    If not mandatory there will be too many asymptomatic idiots who will not wear masks

