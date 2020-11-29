Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19

The office of Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday sent out the following press release confirming he has tested posted for COVID-19:

DENVER – This evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Governor Polis.

The Governor will continue to be closely monitored. Gov. Polis will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you please visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing

And a personal note from the governor:

My Fellow Coloradans,

Earlier this evening, Marlon and I found out that we have both tested positive for COVID-19. We are currently asymptomatic, feeling well, and in good spirits.

It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, no one is immune from this virus. Now is the time to be more cautious than ever before. There is more of the virus circulating across the country, including in Colorado, now than there even was in the Spring.

While we isolate and follow the proper protocols, I will continue serving our great state as long as I am able to, and doing everything I can to help protect the health and safety of Coloradans.

I urge all Coloradans to wear a face mask in public, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid all social interactions with those outside your household. If you are experiencing any symptoms or believe you might have been exposed, get a quick, free and easy test.

Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing to find a testing site near you.

We’re all in this together, Colorado. And though the light may be at the end of the tunnel, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Thank you,

Gov. Jared Polis