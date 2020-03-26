Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order through April 11

With Colorado COVID-19 infections surging past 1,000 and deaths reaching 19 on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order limiting residents to their homes unless they’re traveling to an essential job, acquiring food or medicine, or exercising. That order starts today (Thursday, March 26).

Eagle County remains a state hot spot for the disease, with confirmed cases surging past the 100-mark to 120, and infection rates likely far higher given the lack of testing capacity. Eagle County on Wednesday ranked third in the state for confirmed cases behind only far more populous areas such as El Paso County (122) and Denver (214).

Here’s the state press release on the state’s stay-at-home order:

Today (Wednesday, March 25), Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order beginning on Thursday, March 26 at 6:00 a.m. and will last until April 11, 2020. The Governor also provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and actions taken to limit the spread of the virus.

Gov. Jared Polis

“Coloradans are living through a global pandemic and this decision was made to help save lives,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We will continue doing everything we can to get the resources Colorado needs to address COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. In true Colorado spirit, we’re seeing our friends, family and neighbors rise to the challenge, donating their time, money or extra supplies to support relief efforts at the state and local levels. We are in this together and this is the season to stay at home to save lives.”

This executive order means Coloradans should not be leaving their homes except for critical activities including:

Obtaining food and other household necessities including medicine

Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

Seeking medical care

Caring for dependents or pets

Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

Cannabis and liquor stores will remain open

Or participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other parties

Read the full order here. Read the FAQ here. Read the public health order here. Watch the press conference here.

Colorado continues facing a shortage of resources in addressing this pandemic, which is why the Governor sent a letter to the Trump administration urging the president to declare a Major Disaster for the State of Colorado. A major disaster declaration would free up resources for medical care, housing, unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, hazard mitigation and more. California, Washington and New York have received these declarations. Read the request here.

While the state is facing a shortage of resources, Coloradans are stepping up to try and fill the gap. More than 7,000 Coloradans have already signed up to volunteer on www.helpcoloradonow.org, nearly 1,300 of which have medical training. The Colorado COVID Relief Fund has also raised more than $7 million since launching late last week.

Gov. Polis requested and received dual-status commander authority to ensure unity of command, allowing regular, federal military units to be controlled by a single commander representing the Governor. This will help to eliminate confusion and conflict and allow the state to streamline the utilization of military personnel in this response.

The Governor announced that the state lab has eliminated its backlog and there will be new labs coming online at the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, University Hospital, and Children’s Hospital. The Governor thanked CSU and CU for their willingness to test the personal protective equipment the private sector is ramping up that the state needs now.

Governor Polis also provided an update on the federal stimulus package which included $377 billion for small business loans and grants, $1200 in direct cash assistance to Americans based on income eligibility.

The Governor also provided an update on the Innovation Response Team, introducing two new members: Lucy Sanders and Tim Miller. Lucy is the CEO and a co-founder of the National Center for Women & Information Technology and will head up Isolation Services. The objective is to provide people who are in self-isolation or home quarantine with critical supplies like food and access to health care, and also ancillary services to make their at-home experience as comfortable as possible. Tim Miller is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rally Software and will head the Software Development Team. The objective is to build applications and web sites for both government and citizens to manage all aspects of the crisis, and provide the state with key data.

The Governor also noted that the Innovation Response Team is working as hard as they can to identify manufacturers and supply chains, but urged the private sector to help in this effort.

El Gobernador de Colorado Anuncia una Orden Ejecutiva de Quedarse en Casa y da una actualización sobre la Respuesta al COVID-19 en el estado

CENTENNIAL – Hoy, el Gobernador Polis anunció una orden ejecutiva de quedarse en casa a partir del jueves, 26 de marzo a partir de las 6:00 a.m hasta el 11 de abril, 2020. El Gobernador también dio una actualización sobre la respuesta del estado al COVID-19 y las acciones tomadas para limitar la propagación del virus.

“Los habitantes de Colorado están viviendo una pandemia global y esta decisión estuvo hecha para salvar vidas,” así lo dijo el Gobernador Jared Polis. “Continuaremos haciendo todo lo posible para obtener recursos que Colorado necesita para responder al COVID-19 y proteger la salud y seguridad de todos los que vivimos en Colorado. En un verdadero espíritu de Colorado, estamos viendo a nuestros amigos, familias y vecinos enfrentar el desafío, donando su tiempo, dinero o artículos extras para apoyar los esfuerzos de ayuda a nivel estatal y local. Estamos en esto juntos y ahora es cuando debemos quedarnos en casa y salvar vidas”.

Esta orden ejecutiva significa que los habitantes de Colorado no deben salir de casa, excepto para actividades esenciales como:

Obtener alimentos y otras necesidades del hogar, incluyendo medicina

Ir y regresar del trabajo si es un empleado crítico.

En busca de asistencia médica

Al cuidado de personas dependientes o mascotas

Al cuidado de una persona vulnerable en otro lugar fuera de casa

Dispensarios de marihuana y licorerías permanecerán abiertas

Para participar en actividades recreativas con una distancia legal y mandatoria de 6 pies de distancia de otras personas

Lea la Orden Ejecutiva completa aqui. Lea las preguntas frecuentes aqui. Vea la orden de salud pública aqui Vea la rueda de prensa completa aqui.

Colorado continúa enfrentando escasez de recursos para responder a esta pandemia, por esta razón el Gobernador envió una carta a la administración del Presidente Trump urgiéndole al presidente de declarar al estado de Colorado como un Desastre Mayor para el Estado de Colorado. Una declaración de desastre mayor liberaría recursos para cuidado médico, vivienda, asistencia para el desempleo, consejería de crisis, mitigación de riesgos y más. California, Washington y Nueva York han recibido estas declaraciones. Lea la solicitud aquí.

Mientras el estado está enfrentando la escasez de recursos, los habitantes de Colorado brindan ayuda. Más de 7,000 personas en Colorado se han inscrito como voluntarios en www.helpcoloradonow.org, casi 1,300 de ellos tienen entrenamiento médico. El fondo de alivio de COVID ha recaudado más de $7 millones desde su lanzamiento la semana pasada.

El Gobernador Polis pidió y recibió estatus dual de comandante y autoridad para asegurar unidad en la comandancia, permitiéndole a unidades militares regulares y federales, ser controladas por un comandante único representando al Gobernador. Esto ayudará a eliminar la confusión y conflicto y permitirá al estado una fluidez en la utilización de personal militar en esta respuesta al COVID-19.

El Gobernador anunció que el laboratorio estatal eliminó los atrasos y que habrá nuevos laboratorios en línea en la Universidad de Colorado, la Universidad Estatal de Colorado, el Hospital de la Universidad y el Hospital Infantil. El Gobernador agradeció a CSU y CU por su disponibilidad para hacer la prueba del equipo protector del personal que el sector privado aumentó y que el estado necesita en estos momentos.

El Gobernador Polis también dió una actualización del paquete de estímulo federal que $377 mil millones para préstamos y subsidios de pequeñas empresas $1200 en efectivo directo de asistencia para los americanos basados en su ingreso anual.

El Gobernador también brindó una actualización del Equipo de Respuesta de Innovación, presentando a dos nuevos miembros, Lucy Sanders y Tim Miller. Lucy is la CEO y co-fundadora del Centro Nacional de las Mujeres en Tecnología e Información y dirigirá los Servicios de Aislamiento. El objetivo es proveer a las personas que están en auto-aislameinto o cuarentena en casa con artículos esenciales como alimentos y acceso a cuidado médico y también servicio auxiliar para hacer su estancia en casa lo más confortable posible. Tim Miller es el Presidente y CEO de Rally Software y será la cabeza del Equipo de Desarrollo de Software. El objetivo es construir aplicaciones y sitios web para el gobierno y los ciudadanos para sobrellevar todos los aspectos de la crisis y proveer al estado con información clave.

El Gobernador también hizo hincapié en que el Equipo de Respuesta de Innovación está trabajando arduamente para identificar cadenas de manufactura y suministros y le pidió urgentemente al sector privado a ayudar en este esfuerzo.

