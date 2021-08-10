Gourmet on Gore tickets on sale for Labor Day weekend in Vail

Gourmet on Gore on Monday issued the following press release on tickets going on sale for the annual Labor Day weekend culinary celebration:

There are many ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend but indulging in bites and sips during Gourmet on Gore is one of the most popular. This iconic event elevates Labor Day weekend cuisine, featuring indulgences from some of the Vail Valley’s best restaurants starting on Friday, Sept. 3 with Food Trucks Al Fresco and ending with the open-air tasting on Sunday, Sept. 5. And, for those who want to combine their culinary and beverage tasting with the active side of Vail, there’s Gourmet, Let’s Go!, presented by Audi.

“Gourmet, Let’s Go! provides options for ‘active foodies’ who like to work up a healthy glow before savoring gourmet treats.” said James Deighan, managing partner of Highline Sports and Entertainment. “This event provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy views of Vail’s mountains, but we also wanted to give guests a chance to experience the trails that we love. This year, we’re offering two guided Trail to Table hikes and two free outdoor yoga sessions. It’s the perfect way to enjoy all that Vail has to offer.”

Gourmet, Let’s Go! will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Trail to Table Hike takes participants from Vail Village to some of Vail’s most beautiful on-mountain locations on a tailored-to-the-group excursion. The day starts at the base of Vail Mountain and guests will be divided into groups by route as this event is friendly to all ability levels. After the hike, a gourmet lunch paired with cocktails and tastings will refuel the body while the comradery created between new hiking buddies will refuel the spirit.

Outdoor yoga is offered on both Sept. 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. Saturday’s community yoga event will take place on the Solaris lawn; Sunday’s Yoga + Beats will take place on the Mountain Plaza Lawn. Participants should bring their mat, water and sunscreen and arrive early because space is limited. These yoga sessions are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Trail to Table Hikes are $50 per person, inclusive of meals, guides, beverages and more. Space is limited, so purchase tickets early. Visit gourmetongore.com to purchase tickets.

Gourmet on Gore, presented by Audi is brought to you by Colorado Audi Dealers, Discover Vail, Stella Artois, Kettle One Botanical and Volley Tequila Seltzer. Gourmet on Gore is proud to support Vail Veterans Program.

What: Gourmet on Gore

When: Sept. 3 – 5, 2021

Where: Vail Village

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gourmetongore.com