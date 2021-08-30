Gourmet on Gore kicks off in Vail on Friday

Gourmet on Gore on Monday issued the following press release on the resumption of its annual Labor Day weekend festival in Vail starting Friday, Sept. 3:

After a year hiatus, Gourmet on Gore kicks off the Labor Day weekend in style on Friday, Sept. 3. Bringing family friendly, world-class wine, beer, spirits and culinary delights to the streets of Vail, there’s no better time to take a bite (or sip!) out of life than at Gourmet on Gore.

“The restaurants have spoken and we have listened,” explained James Deighan, managing partner of Highline Sports and Entertainment. “After an extremely challenging year for all industries—especially our friends in the restaurant industry—we understand the extreme pressure they are under just to keep their doors open. Add in unprecedented staffing shortages and restaurants are at maximum capacity.”

And while this year may look a bit different than previous years, Gourmet on Gore is the quintessential Labor Day celebration. With this understanding in mind, the producers of Gourmet on Gore want to limit any additional stress on our local restaurants. Though returning Gourmet on Gore guests will likely see a reduction in the number of participating food vendors, this year’s celebration will include new options for attendees.

“This year, to help offset the fewer number of restaurant partners on the street, guests are encouraged to support local by ordering carry-out meals or dining at local restaurants. You can bring in cuisine and enjoy it paired with one of our many wines, beers or spirits,” Deighan said. “We encourage attendees to support and be patient with those who are graciously participating in this year’s event. We are honored to have them showcasing their culinary prowess for each of you.”

In addition to the Open-Air Tastings on Saturday and Sunday, Gourmet on Gore kicks-off on Friday, Sept. 3 with Food Trucks Al Fresco, featuring curated food trucks, creative cocktails, beer and hand-picked wines in an open-air setting with live music from Spinphony. For those who need to work up an appetite, Gourmet, Let’s Go! offers free yoga sessions on Saturday and Sunday mornings; bring your mat, water bottle, sunscreen and friends. And if you are up for a truly unique adventure, be sure to check out the Gourmet, Let’s Go! Trail to Table Hike. This ticketed event takes guests on a guided hike up the trails of Vail Mountain before descending to a gourmet meal paired with crafted beverages that are sure to rejuvenate.

For all the details, full schedule of events and to purchase tickets to the Gourmet, Let’s Go! Trail to Table Hike, visit gourmetongore.com

Gourmet on Gore, presented by Audi is brought to you by Colorado Audi Dealers, Discover Vail, Stella Artois, Kettle One Botanical and Volley Tequila Seltzer. Gourmet on Gore is proud to support Vail Veterans Program.

The CDC recommends the use of masks when in public spaces with higher levels of transmission—this currently includes Eagle County. As a result of this higher risk, Eagle County Public Health and Environment strongly urges the use of masks for individuals that are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised (regardless of vaccination status) when in public, indoor environments. Outdoor environments are less likely to provide risks of exposure, but that does not eliminate the risk. Anyone that is not feeling well should not attend this event.

If you go…

What: Gourmet on Gore

When: Sept. 3 – 5, 2021

Where: Vail Village

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gourmetongore.com

2021 Gourmet on Gore Schedule of Events

FRIDAY, Sept. 3

5-9 p.m. – FOOD TRUCKS AL FRESCO

East Meadow Drive | Willow Bridge Road | Vail Village

Complimentary Admission: Food and drinks are pay-as-you-go

Gourmet on Gore presents Food Trucks al Fresco, an urban offering in the heart of Vail Village on East Meadow Drive. This open-air dining experience will feature food trucks, creative cocktails, beer and hand-picked wines with an infusion of live music from Spinphony. This event is open to the public.

SATURDAY, Sept. 4

9-10 a.m. – GOURMET, LET’S GO! Presented by Audi SUMMERTIME COMMUNITY YOGA

Solaris Plaza Lawn | Vail Village

Complimentary Admission

Free, fun community yoga–rain or shine! Rejuvenate your body before the day’s culinary action with a 60-minute, all-levels vinyasa flow with favorite instructor Holly Horvath, courtesy of Gravity Haus Vail. Holly has recently returned to the valley and has more than 20 years of teaching experience in Vail, New York and Paris. Stick around after the yoga class for refreshments and more to kick-start your day. Bring your mat, water, sunscreen and friends. Be sure to arrive early; space is limited.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – GOURMET, LET’S GO! Presented by Audi TRAIL TO TABLE HIKE

Vail Village

Ticketed Event

Enjoy a refreshing morning outside and among friends on one of our privately guided hikes, beginning in Vail Village. Replenish your energy with a gourmet meal, hosted for you and your hiking buddies upon finishing your morning activity. Tickets are $50 per person inclusive of meals, guides, beverages and more. Reserve your spot; space is limited.

11 a.m.- 6 p.m. – OPEN-AIR TASTING

Gore Creek Drive & Willow Bridge Road | Vail Village

Complimentary Admission: Pay-as-you-go for bites and pours

Stroll through the heart of Vail Village on a summer afternoon that is sure to satisfy the senses. Enjoy mouthwatering creations prepared by the finest culinary talent, sip palate-tempting wine, beers and spirits.

Noon – 5 p.m. – KIDS’ CULINARY CORNER

Vail Village, Complimentary Admission

Chefs in the making, this one’s for you. Stop by the Kids’ Culinary Corner throughout the weekend for culinary activities, crafts and fun just for kids!

SUNDAY, Sept. 5

9-10 a.m. – GOURMET, LET’S GO! Presented by Audi VINYASA FLOW with Yvonne

Mountain Plaza Lawn | Vail Village

Complimentary Admission

Join Yvonne for 60 min of all levels vinyasa yoga set to deep house beats where she’s combined her love for music and love of yoga. This energizing practice will leave you feeling refreshed, relaxed and ready for your day. Yvonne deGorter is the owner of Yoga Off Broadway in Eagle, CO and has more than 13 years of experience teaching all levels and a variety of yoga styles. Yvonne believes that yoga is for Every Body and her mission is to bring together communities through yoga. Bring your mat, sunscreen and water as this event takes place outside. Be sure to arrive early–space is limited.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – GOURMET, LET’S GO! Presented by Audi TRAIL TO TABLE HIKE

Vail Village

Ticketed Event

Enjoy a refreshing morning outside and among friends on one of our privately guided hikes, beginning in Vail Village. Replenish your energy with a gourmet meal, hosted for you and your hiking buddies upon finishing your morning activity. Tickets are $50 per person inclusive of meals, guides, beverages and more. Reserve your spot; space is limited.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – OPEN-AIR TASTING

Gore Creek Drive & Willow Bridge Road | Vail Village

Complimentary Admission, pay-as-you-go for bites and pours

Stroll through the heart of Vail Village on a summer afternoon that is sure to satisfy the senses. Enjoy mouthwatering creations prepared by the finest culinary talent, sip palate-tempting wine, beers and spirits.

Noon – 5 p.m. – KIDS’ CULINARY CORNER

Gore Creek Drive | Vail Village

Complimentary Admission

Chefs in the making, this one’s for you. Stop by the Kids’ Culinary Corner throughout the weekend for culinary activities, crafts and fun just for kids.