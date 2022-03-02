GOP primary hopefuls Zimmerman, Coram blast Boebert for embarrassing Colorado at SOTU

Two Republicans vying for their party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the June 28 primary both blasted the congresswoman’s behavior at President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Zimmerman

Boebert reportedly heckled throughout the Democratic president’s speech, including yelling out “13 of them” when Biden spoke of veterans developing cancer and coming home in coffins. Boebert was apparently referring to a bombing in Afghanistan as Biden ordered the military to fulfill the Trump administration’s promise and Trump’s withdrawal deal with the Taliban to end America’s longest war.

Boebert’s outburst came right before Biden mentioned his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 after serving in Iraq, and elicited boos from other members of Congress.

“Lauren Boebert has once again embarrassed Colorado’s Third Congressional District,” said Republican Marina Zimmerman, the daughter of a U.S. Air Force sergeant. “Lauren will never understand honor, service, dignity, and professionalism. The boos and bipartisan condemnation for her despicable childish outburst when President Biden was speaking about the injuries suffered by our veterans and the death of his son says a lot.

“Lauren will never have the mentality to truly serve all the people of CD3 with the respect they deserve,” Zimmerman added in her email statement. “I was raised to respect and love my country, including respect for the Presidency of the United States. I believe in productivity over provocation, professionalism over amateurism.”

Don Coram, a Republican state senator from Montrose, also blasted Boebert’s behavior in a prepared statement:

Don Coram

“Last night, Lauren Boebert did what she does best, embarrassed Colorado and the people of the 3rd Congressional District by attempting to make the State of the Union address all about her,” Coram wrote. “Enough is enough. Whether you agree or disagree with Joe Biden and his State of the Union Address, Lauren Boebert’s actions were embarrassing to all of us who call Colorado home.

“Her juvenile behavior and antics for attention are better served in a junior high school or a sideshow at a carnival. Her lack of respect for the people she represents and the institution she serves is obvious. C 3 deserves better,” Coram added.

“Her attention-grabbing stunts will never serve you, the citizens of Colorado, and especially CD3. This is just another reason why I am running to replace her.”

Multiple staff members for Boebert did not respond to email requests for additional comment.

Both Coram and Zimmerman hope to gain the GOP nomination to take on Boebert in the district that currently includes the majority of Eagle County but due to redistricting will only include the southwestern corner of the county next year.

Redistricting transformed CD3 from a 6-point GOP-favored district to a 10-point GOP district. A slew of Democrats are lined up to take on Boebert but will not be favored on Nov. 8.