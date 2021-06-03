Gondola One to open early during next week’s GoPro Mountain Games in Vail

Vail Resorts on Thursday announced it will open Vail’s Gondola One early Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13 as the GoPro Mountain Games come to town June 10-13. Here’s Thursday’s statement from Vail Resorts:

With the return of Vail’s GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Mountain will operate Gondola One EARLY from Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13. Gondola One will operate for Scenic Gondola Rides from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day. The Vail Village Ticket Office will open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. during that same time period.

Kids Ride Free! One child under 12 rides complimentary with the purchase of an adult ticket, and Grab & Go food and beverage will be available at Sarge’s Deck. A Lunch and Ride option is also available for guests looking to maximize their high-elevation experience. Due to snow-melt, only hiking below MidVail will be available.

2021/22 Epic & Epic Local Pass Holders receive complimentary Scenic Gondola Rides. Now, 2021/22 Epic Pass Holders can reap the winter Epic Mountain Rewards they know and love all summer long. Kick back, relax and save 20% on food, lodging, and rentals. Plus, get summer lift access and save on activities, such as golf and bike rentals. Bike Hauls will begin from Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola on June 19.

And here’s a press release from the GoPro Mountain Games organizer, Vail Valley Foundation, on accessing the Games next week:

Participants and spectators attending the GoPro Mountain Games June 10-13 are encouraged to join the event’s emphasis on sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint by biking, walking or taking the bus. As an additional incentive to leave your car at home and help reduce your environmental impact, join the town’s free Sole Power Challenge at solepower.org and log your miles. Sole Power participants will be eligible for additional raffle prizes during the weekend to help support active transportation to or from the Mountain Games.

For local bus schedules, check eaglecounty.us or vailgov.com/bus-schedules; this includes expanded service throughout the summer on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes. Remember, masks are still required on all public transportation, per federal mandate.

One of the easiest ways to travel between event venues is by boarding one of Vail’s new fully electric free buses on the in-town route. Breathe easy on this emissions-free ride. Vail Transit will also be running express bus service on the South Frontage Road with stops at the Lionshead Transit Center, Vail Transportation Center and Ford Park Thursday through Saturday to help alleviate congestion on the in-town Village to Village route. Also, the in-town bus route will be running the “Farmers’ Market” in-town loop; there will be no stops at the Covered Bridge, Solaris or Vail Road. Guests will be directed to the top of the Vail Transportation Center to load and unload the in-town bus which includes extended service to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Only service dogs are allowed on the buses.

If you must drive, please carpool as parking will be at full capacity. The top decks of the Vail Village and Lionshead structures are reserved for vehicles with roof racks carrying bikes and kayaks. The Ford Park and soccer field surface lots also will be used to park cars exceeding the parking structure height restrictions of 7’2” in Vail Village and 7’ in Lionshead; a $10 parking fee will apply from 4 to 8 p.m. only at these outlying lots.

Oversize parking for RVs, buses, trailers and other vehicles 20 feet or longer, will be available in West Vail across from Safeway along the south side of the North Frontage Road. This parking is free for no more than three days; no camping is allowed. Self-serve permits are available at the nearby bus stop and must be filled out and placed face up and visible through the driver’s side front windshield.

Overflow parking on the north side of the South Frontage Road will be allowed once both parking structures are full. No parking will be allowed on the south side of the Frontage Road at any time.

Daytime parking is free in the town lots; however, motorists must pull a ticket upon entry and insert the ticket to exit. To recycle the ticket, simply leave it in the machine upon exit.

There is a $35 fee for vehicles parked overnight in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures. The fee is intended to discourage vehicle storage. For a list of exceptions, visit vailgov.com/parking. This includes drivers who make the safe choice to find an alternate ride home to avoid driving while intoxicated. To qualify for the free overnight safety program, drivers must enter the garage between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. and return by 11 a.m. the next day to retrieve their vehicle after obtaining a voucher from the Welcome Center or parking staff.

Public parking is also available at the Red Sandstone garage, 559 North Frontage Road, where daytime and overnight parking is free for up to 72 hours.

Other tips to reduce your environmental impact:

Bring a refillable water bottle

Planning to eat at the event? Bring a fork from home

If you see litter, pick it up and dispose of it (compost or recycle if possible)

Dogs make us smile, please pick up their pile!

For Mountain Games schedule information, visit www.mountaingames.com. For details on real-time parking information and availability, visit www.vailgov.com/parking-counts.