Goggia edges Johnson in Val d’Isere downhill to overtake Shiffrin in overall hunt

Breezy Johnson of Jackson, Wyoming maintained her pattern of finishing second to Italy’s Sofia Goggia on Saturday, finishing just .27 back in a downhill in Val d’Isere, France.

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards did not race and now trails Goggia 525 to 535 points in the overall World Cup chase as Shiffrin seeks her American record-tying fourth big globe — a mark held by former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin will have a chance to reclaim the overall lead when she takes Goggia on head to head in Sunday’s super-G in Val d’Isere. Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Saturday’s downhill:

Exactly one year after scoring her first career FIS World Cup podium in Val d’Isere, Breezy Johnson stepped back onto the podium at the same venue in the downhill with a second place finish.

It’s been an exceptional 365 days for Johnson, who has amassed seven podiums over the last year—all in downhill.

Johnson had been third at the French venue last season and laughed about her result. “Every year I do a deal with the devil and he says you have to pick a number,” she said. “Last year I picked three because that seemed more attainable and this year I picked two!”

Italian Sofia Goggia won her seventh consecutive downhill on the fast course over Johnson. Miriam Puchner of Austria was third.

It was the third time Goggia and Johnson have gone one-two in a race this season, finishing in the same pattern in both Lake Louise downhills. Out of Breezy’s seven podiums, she has finished behind Goggia in each, with Goggia winning all but one of those races. “I’m happy with my skiing today,” said Breezy. “Sofia I’m sure had a great race. I didn’t watch her run because I didn’t want it to get in my head, but she has been incredible.”

Goggia’s run was a wild ride down the Val d’Isere O.K. course, named after French Olympic champions Henri Oreiller and Jean-Claude Killy, and Johnson’s clean run stood in sharp contrast. She knew she had speed coming into the race, but wasn’t confident after a mediocre training run. However the mentally strong skier stuck to her plan and executed at each section to finish just .27 seconds behind Goggia.

The Italian’s victory catapulted Goggia in front of Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings, who skipped the downhill and plans to race Sunday’s super-G. Goggia leads with 535 points over Shiffrin’s 525 points.

Jackie Wiles, who broke her clavicle in Val d’Isere last December, also skied into the points in 26th. Keely Cashman skied out and did not finish.

The women next race super-G in Val d’Isere on Sunday to finish out the weekend.

