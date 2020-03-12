Four more cases of COVID-19 in Eagle County, which now leads state with 11 total

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 4 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on afternoon test results. All the cases were in Eagle County.

CDPHE announced 11 presumptive positive cases earlier today. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 49, which includes one indeterminate case that public health is treating as a presumptive positive.

The state lab has completed test results on more than 400 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.



Case 1:

Gender: Male

Age: 20s

County: Eagle

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 2:

Gender: Female

Age: 30s

County: Eagle

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 3:

Gender: Male

Age: 80s

County: Eagle

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 4:

Gender: Female

Age: 30

County: Eagle

Exposure: Under investigation

To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.