Former Boebert campaign manager Bishop urges voters to ‘not give one more $$ to the GOP’

Earlier this month, Sherronna Bishop, an election fraud conspiracist as well as a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), created a Facebook post urging people not to donate to the Republican Party.

“Do not give one more $$ to the GOP or their establishment ranks,” the post says. “They profit when we are in pain!”

In a comment on the post, Bishop wrote: “Give to the candidate directly is my .02.”

Among those who liked the post was Laurel Imer, who is currently Colorado’s only Republican candidate for the 7th congressional district. Previously, Imer has also taken aim at establishment Republicans, at one point tweeting that they “are actively recruiting candidates to run against me in our campaign for CO-07.”

Boebert, left, and Bishop.

In Oct. 2019, Bishop parted ways with Boebert’s campaign after news reports quoted Bishop praising the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist militia group. Since then, however, Boebert and Bishop have seemingly remained close. CD3 Rep. Boebert currently represents the western two-thirds of Eagle County and much of the rest of the Western Slope in Congress, but due to redistricting CD3 will only include a small corner of Eagle County after 2022.

More recently, Bishop has been a frequent defender of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is under criminal investigation relating to a leak of confidential data from the 2020 election.

Bishop has frequently courted the most radical fringes of the Republican base.

Her Facebook posts are frequently tagged by Facebook as promoting misinformation. In August, Bishop flew with Peters to an election fraud conspiracy conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Speaking at the conference, she affirmed her belief that “our elections were stolen.”

The GOP establishment, members of which are sometimes called RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), has also been a frequent target of the far right. The term RINO has been used to deride moderate Republicans who are critical of extremism among their party, or are willing to work with Democrats. For example, Republicans who agreed to certify the results of the 2020 election have been called RINOs.

Bishop did not respond to a phone call requesting further comment.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder.