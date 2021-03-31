Forest Service to lift Grizzly Creek Fire closure April 1

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday issued the following press release on the lifting of the Grizzly Creek Fire closure starting Thursday, April 1:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (March 30, 2021) – The White River National Forest will lift the closure in place for the Grizzly Creek Fire on April 1.

The full closure of the roughly 33,000 acres specifically burned by the fire will be lifted, including the Jessie Weaver, No Name and Grizzly Creek trails, and areas south of the Coffee Pot Road. Boat access through Glenwood Canyon will also open April 1, including the Shoshone and Grizzly Creek boat ramps. The seasonal Forest Service road closures typically in place are in effect. Motor vehicle use maps and other information is available on-line www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

Hanging Lake Trail will open May 1 by reservation only. Hikers can start making reservations online at www.visitglenwood.com beginning April 1.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to manage the impacts from the largest wildfire in the history of the White River National Forest,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “We are continuing to work closely with our partners on post-fire recovery and monitoring.”

Long-term recovery effort for the areas burned by the Grizzly Creek Fire will focus on natural regeneration and monitoring with targeted reseeding and work projects.

People who choose to recreate in the burned areas should be aware of the higher risk from hazard trees, rock fall, and debris flows.

Hikers, boaters and other people recreating should prepare for reduced speeds on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon when traveling to and from rest areas and trailheads, including the Hanging Lake. Weather in the canyon can change quickly, including rain, limited visibility and other challenging road conditions. If rain is in the forecast, recreationalists should anticipate a possible safety closure of I-70, rest areas, trailheads and the Glenwood Canyon bike path.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started Aug. 10, 2020 in Glenwood Canyon next to Interstate 70. The fire burned about 33,000 acres and was declared contained on Dec. 18, 2020.