Forest Service reports increased heat, activity in Sylvan Fire zone

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday issued the following press release about increased heat and fire activity in the Sylvan Fire zone near Eagle, which remained at 3,792 acres and 68% containment as of Wednesday evening:

EAGLE, Colo. – Warm, dry weather in the fire area contributed to an increase in heat and fire activity across the Sylvan Fire today. Firefighters continued to hold, improve, and monitor containment lines and have been actively mopping up hotspots along the fire perimeter. Sylvan Fire remains at 3,792 acres, and containment is at 68%.

Crews expect to continue working hotspots within the fire perimeter over the next few days as temperatures warm and humidity remains low. The fire area may experience stronger winds Thursday and Friday. Afternoon thunderstorms may occur over the next two days with only a slight chance for wetting rain.

Increased fire activity may create visible smoke in the area.

Resources currently assigned to the fire include 66 total personnel. Including 3 fire modules, and a light helicopter.

The latest information including closure maps is available on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/.

For area, road, and trail closures and fire restrictions on National Forest lands, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .

Fire Information Office: 970-462-9625 8 am to 8 pm

Fire Information Email: 2021.sylvan@firenet.gov

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SylvanFireInformation/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/

For more information about wildfire smoke visit https://www.epa.gov/smoke-ready-toolbox- wildfires.