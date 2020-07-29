Ford Amphitheater to host more Hot Summer Nights concerts, GoPro Mountain Games Elements: Après 5K

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday put out the following press release on a slew of events scheduled for the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in August:

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has been many things in its 30-plus year history, but it’s never been a finish line before.

Now it has the chance as the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation today announced that the gates of the venue will also serve as the finish line in the GoPro Mountain Games Elements: Après 5K trail run on Aug. 15. The event will be open to runners (or walkers) of all ages and abilities, and will be followed by a showing of The Barkley Marathons on the venue’s 23×9-foot video screen, with viewing on the lawn and refreshments available for sale.

Registration for the event opens today, Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at mountaingames.com.

Runners are asked to show up on-time for their running wave, and follow the event’s social distancing protocols. Learn more about event rules, times, and more at mountaingames.com/events/elements-apres-5k

Calling all anglers!

Fishing is also on the hook for the GoPro Mountain Games Elements in 2020! This virtual event includes multiple categories and prizes, including a new GoPro Hero 8. Learn more at mountaingames.com.

Hot Summer Nights – and afternoons, too!

The Vail Valley Foundation also announced the remainder of the 2020 Hot Summer Nights concert lineup for Tuesdays through Aug. 25 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Due to overwhelming popularity, Hot Summer Nights will offer double-features for its three final shows:

Aug. 11: The Samples

Aug. 18: Runnin’ Down a Dream: Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty

Aug. 25: The Magic Beans

All shows will be $10, with an afternoon show at 4:30 p.m. (gates at 4 p.m.) and an evening show at 7:30 p.m. (gates at 7 p.m.). Tickets go on sale 10 days before each show at grfavail.com.

“The elated reactions from the fans, the way people have behaved so well here, and the incredible joy we’ve been able to bring to our community even in these very difficult circumstances have all combined to make this a poignant summer,” said Tom Boyd, Director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “We’re very fortunate to have the support of the Town of Vail, all our sponsors, and the generous funding provided by individuals to the Vail Valley Foundation and our Turn Up The Amp fund to help us offer music during this summer.”

The remaining Hot Summer Nights schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 28 | Hot Summer Nights | Grant Farm

Sold out! Waitlist only

6:30 p.m. (gates 6 p.m.) Grant Farm

Tuesday, Aug. 4 | Hot Summer Nights | Tenth Mountain Division

Sold out! Waitlist only

6:30 p.m. (gates 6 p.m.) 10th Mountain Division

Tuesday, Aug. 11 | Hot Summer Nights | The Samples

Onsale: Aug. 1, 11 a.m. | $10 all ages

4:30 p.m. (gates 4 p.m.) Show #1 The Samples,

7:30 p.m. (gates 7 p.m.) Show #2 The Samples

Tuesday, Aug. 18 | Hot Summer Nights | Runnin’ Down a Dream; Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty

Onsale: Aug. 8, 11 a.m. | $10 all ages

4:30 p.m. (gates 4 p.m.) Show #1 Runnin’ Down a Dream; Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty

7:30 p.m. (gates 7 p.m.) Show #2 Runnin’ Down a Dream; Celebrating the Music of Tom Petty

Tuesday, Aug. 25 | Hot Summer Nights | The Magic Beans

Onsale: Aug. 15, 11 a.m. | $10 all ages

4:30 p.m. (gates 4 p.m.) Show #1 The Magic Beans

7:30 p.m. (gates 7 p.m.) Show #2 The Magic Beans

Shows are limited to 175 people in the outdoor venue, which can typically seat 2,600-plus spectators. There are new protocols and social distancing measures in place – learn more at grfavail.com/covid19-policy/.

Ticketholders who, for any reason, cannot attend, are strongly encouraged to contact the box office right away to turn in their tickets and receive a refund so that people on the waitlist are able to attend in their place.

Support the arts and ‘Turn Up The Amp’

The Ford Amphitheater has also launched a new, matching, fundraising campaign. Each donation made to the “Turn Up The Amp” Fund this July and August will be multiplied due to support from a variety of venue sponsors and partners.

Participating sponsors include: GMC, TIAA Bank, Nature Valley, Pacifico, Aperol, Espolon Tequila, BluSky Restoration Contractors, Encore Electric, Meiomi Wine, Holy Cross Energy, Deep Eddy Vodka and Cocktail Squad.

The Town of Vail has also been an important and valued partner and will continue its support of the VVF and the Ford Amphitheater this summer, Boyd said.

Learn more about the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at grfavail.com.