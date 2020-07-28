Ford Amphitheater to host Jerry Garcia tribute Aug. 8

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday put out the following press release announcing a Jerry Garcia tribute concert Aug. 8 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail:

Vail, Colo., July 27, 2020 — It’s been a long, strange, trip for music lovers this year, but now they can have a very special destination in mind as the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation announced a new, surprise “double-feature” live show to be hosted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Aug. 8.

Mark Levy and his “Days Between: A Jerry Garcia Tribute” band will be taking the stage for two shows Aug. 8, the first at 4:30 p.m. (gates at 4 p.m.) and the second at 7:30 p.m. (gates at 7 p.m.). The band’s all-star lineup includes Levy (Circles Round the Sun), Ross James (Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band), Todd Smallie (JJ Grey and Mofro), Scott Rednor (Brothers Keeper), Bill McKay (formerly of Leftover Salmon), and Rob Eaton Jr. (Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue), & Jake Wolf (Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue).

Tickets for the limited-capacity show are $40 plus fees and go onsale Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at grfavail.com.

“Music has provided tremendous support and joy for so many people during this difficult year, and we’re glad that we can responsibly offer this once-in-a-lifetime, intimate music experience here at the beautiful Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater,” said Tom Boyd, Director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation.

Only 175 ticketholders per show will be allowed in the venue at a time, leaving plenty of room in the 2,600-seat venue for social distancing.

Limited availability

Tickets have been selling extremely quickly to all Ford Amphitheater shows in 2020, Boyd said.

“Partly that’s because there is simply huge demand for this kind of entertainment right now, but also because people have seen that, at The Amp, our new protocols allow us to host a show where everyone can feel comfortable and at ease, step away from their day-to-day worries, and focus on enjoying the music,” Boyd said.

“The feeling is one of a private show – all the same energy, audio, lights, and emotion, but with this beautiful venue almost entirely to one’s self,” Boyd said.

Learn more about the venue’s new policies at grfavail.com/covid19-policy/.

Support the arts and ‘Turn Up The Amp’

The Ford Amphitheater has also launched a new, matching, fundraising campaign. Each donation made to the “Turn Up The Amp” Fund this July and August will be multiplied due to support from a variety of venue sponsors and partners.

Participating match sponsors include: GMC, TIAA Bank, Nature Valley, Pacifico, Aperol, Espolon Tequila, BluSky Restoration Contractors, Encore Electric, Meiomi Wine, Holy Cross Energy, Deep Eddy Vodka and Cocktail Squad.

The Town of Vail has also been an important and valued partner and will continue its support of the VVF and the Ford Amphitheater this summer, Boyd said.

Learn more about the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at grfavail.com.

If you go…

What: Days Between, a Jerry Garcia Tribute

When: Aug. 8, 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; tickets on sale July 29 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Cost: $40+fees

Info: grfavail.com or 970 845-TIXS (8497)