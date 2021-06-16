FirstBank helps grow more than savings with tree-planting campaign

FirstBank on Tuesday issued the following press release on its FirstBank Bloom Package and tree-planting push in Colorado, Arizona and California:

FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced that for every FirstBank Bloom Package opened through Aug. 31 the bank will plant five trees in partnership with global reforestation nonprofit, One Tree Planted.

The bank is hoping to plant up to 50,000 native trees throughout Colorado, Arizona and California in an effort to improve air quality, filter and conserve water, support wildlife and more.*

“Trees play an important role in the long-term health and vitality of our neighborhoods and our planet,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “This campaign is one of many ways we’re bringing ‘banking for good’ to life by helping our communities thrive, supporting our employees’ passion for green causes, and empowering our customers to make a positive impact.”

FirstBank, which has helped raise over $337 million for nonprofit groups through its partnership with Colorado Gives Day and Arizona Gives Day, has made ‘giving back’ a hallmark of its company. The bank not only does this through corporate donations and cause related partnerships, but by encouraging its Officers to join nonprofit committees/boards and providing all employees two days of paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to support causes they’re passionate about.

“We’re thrilled to work with businesses like FirstBank, who really care about the planet and their communities, and are enabling their customers to help make a difference, too,” said One Tree Planted Canopy Director, Diana Chaplin. “Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to help reforestation efforts, sequester carbon, create healthier climates and protect biodiversity. Luckily, we make it easy for individuals and companies to do just that. We’re looking forward tothe longstanding impacts of this campaign and are proud to call FirstBank a partner.”

The FirstBank Bloom Package is a linked checking and savings account with autosave functionality, no minimum balance and no monthly service fee** — that helps make saving money, and the planet, easy.

Learn more, or open a FirstBank Bloom Package at efirstbank.com/green.