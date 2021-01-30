Feds delay decision on Colorado Midland bid to revive Tennessee Pass Line

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) on Friday issued a continuance in the closely watched case of Colorado, Midland & Pacific Railway’s bid for an exemption that would seal a lease deal with Union Pacific for passenger and freight service on the Tennessee Pass Line.

The deal would have gone into effect Friday without the continuance.

The STB’s decision delays the process at least several more weeks and provides additional time for Eagle County and Avon – and several other groups opposed to the deal — to provide more input on a plan that would have allowed for the resumption of rail service on 163 miles of Union Pacific’s tracks that haven’t seen trains since 1997.

Colorado, Midland & Pacific, a subsidiary of Rio Grande Pacific, was seeking a “non-controversial exemption” to lease UP’s tracks between Sage – a point on the railroad map just north of the Eagle County Regional Airport – to Parkdale, just west of the Royal Gorge on the Arkansas River. The line bisects Eagle County and runs through Eagle, Edwards, Avon and Minturn on its way over Tennessee Pass at Ski Cooper.

Nearly seven miles of active UP track between Sage and Dotsero, where the Tennessee Pass Line connects with UP’s active Moffat Tunnel Line – were not included in the lease deal. That small section of UP track services the American Gypsum wallboard plant in Gypsum.

“We respect the STB process,” Sara Cassidy, a Colorado, Midland & Pacific spokeswoman, said in an email on Friday. “These type of delays and postponements are not unusual and are a routine part of the regulatory process.”

The STB this week also extended the deadline for submitting comments on its draft EIS for Rio Grande Pacific’s proposed Uinta Basin Railway project in Utah, which opponents of the Tennessee Pass Line project say could send oil trains southeast along the Colorado, Eagle and Arkansas rivers on their way to Gulf Coast refineries.

Cassidy has repeatedly insisted Colorado Midland has no plans to transport oil on the Tennessee Pass Line (TPL) despite the involvement of its parent company in the Uinta Basin project and Rio Grande’s overall involvement in servicing the fossil fuel industry.

An attorney representing Eagle County, Avon and Chaffee County (along the Arkansas River) touted the two recent STB extensions as victories in the effort to provide more input and to allow for the proper level of scrutiny. American Whitewater, a nonprofit river advocacy group, is calling for a full Environmental Impact Statement for the proposal to resurrect the TPL.

Cassidy did not reply to a follow-up email on the opponents of the Colorado Midland project continuing to link the revival of the UP line to the Utah oil fields.

Rio Grande’s Uinta Basin project has the financial backing of Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners – a Rio Grande partner on other oil and gras projects. If it comes to fruition, Uinta crude would likely have to use UP’s active Moffat Tunnel Line along the Colorado River and right through the heart of downtown Denver if the Tennessee Pass Line is not revived.

The Moffat Line, which rail observers say is near capacity, travels through Grand Junction and Glenwood Canyon, then veers northeast at Dotsero, traveling through the spectacular Gore Canyon on the Upper Colorado before passing through the 6.2-mile Moffat Tunnel at Winter Park. Then it descends through another 35 tunnels before arriving at Denver’s Union Station.

State of Colorado officials have long identified the Tennessee Pass Line as a vital rail corridor and the only alternative to the Moffat Tunnel Line as a way to move freight and passengers across the Continental Divide in Colorado, especially as the Western Slope develops more.

Colorado Pacific Railroad, a small railway owned by the agricultural company KCVN, objected to Colorado Midland’s lease deal, citing UP’s control of the TPL as anti-competitive in KCVN’s bid to either take over the line or lease it for the transport of grain to the West Coast. The STB also put off a bid by Colorado Pacific to obtain a copy of the Colorado Midland-UP lease.