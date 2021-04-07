Essential gear for a camping weekend

Do you wish to take some time and explore the great outdoors? Perhaps you feel comfortable and

content being at one with nature. If this is the case, then why not organize a camping weekend so

that you can truly unwind and take a relaxing break away from the busy lives people tend to lead at

home. Plus, a weekend of camping can ensure that you get a break from technology and come back

feeling refreshed – and if you are a fan of hunting, then this can be a prime opportunity to hunt

during the appropriate season.

Here is a list of camping and survival gear you may wish to take on your next trip.

Survival Gear

You never know what you may encounter when outside and surrounded by nature. There can be

dangerous animals out in the wild, so be sure to check where you plan on pitching your tent

beforehand. However, you can never be too safe, especially if you plan on hunting, so be sure to

look for high-quality survival gear and camping equipment that can help you feel comfortable.

When camping, make sure you have a good-quality tent and sleeping bag that can keep you warm

and protected from the weather. You will also want to invest in a canteen cooking set, a stainless

steel water bottle, and even a few survival knives so that you can cut through any debris that may be

in your way. Head to Self Reliance Outfitters for a range of high-quality survival gear that can help

you stay out of trouble.

Apparel

Apparel is greatly important when it comes to camping, Not only can it keep you safe (making you

more visible), but it will also keep you warm or cool (whichever one is mostly preferred) and

comfortable.

The typical apparel you will wish to invest in and bring include:

● A base layer top and bottoms

● A lightweight jacket (preferably camo)

● A windbreaker (preferably camo)

● Trousers (preferably camo)

● Gloves

● Sturdy boots

● Socks (that fit with your boots)

● Liner socks

● A spare pair of shoes (for at camp)

Some of the equipment can be useful when camping, whereas certain equipment such as a blaze

orange is only needed if you plan on hunting.

Optics

Do you wish to spot and view the local wildlife? If so, then investing in optics can make your camping

trip much more enjoyable. Here are a few optics you may wish to bring:

● Tripod

● Phone scope

● Binoculars

● Lens cloth

● Rangefinder

● Defogger

Remember that you should only bring the most useful optics, as you will want to pack as light as

possible. Too much and you will be weighed down, making hiking a lot more difficult.

Camping can be great fun and a great bonding experience if you plan on going with friends or family.

However, you need to ensure that you have the correct equipment with you so that you can stay dry

and warm but also stay safe in challenging conditions.