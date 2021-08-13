Edwards Station installing 12 high-speed electric vehicle supercharging stations

Edwards Station on Thursday issued the following press release on its installation of 12 new high-speed electric vehicle supercharging stations starting this month:

Recognizing the explosive growth of electric vehicles on the horizon and the need for infrastructure to support these, Edwards Station is excited to announce that it is installing 12 high-speed electric vehicle supercharging stations starting this month.

Located directly off I-70 at Exit 163, Edwards Station will soon offer eight Tesla Superchargers and four universal Electrify America chargers to be able to serve all models of electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, East West Hospitality Founder & Chairman Harry Frampton asked Paul Golden – a member of Edwards Station’s original business development team – to pursue an initiative to introduce electric vehicle supercharging service at the Vail Valley station.

“We worked hard to entice these two entities to consider the Edwards Station property, which was not a given considering how many other potential sites exists along the I-70 corridor in western Colorado,” said Golden. “It took significant investment and there were a lot of hurdles to overcome related to utility easements, drainage, setbacks, soil ratios and parking space requirements that needed to be resolved; it was definitely a collaborative effort.”

Tesla and Electrify America will share a transformer vault that is connected to Holy Cross Energy’s power source. Tesla’s will have 8 superchargers operational by early September; the Electrify America superchargers will be in play by late October.

Operated by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, Edwards Station will be one of the first sites in the country to utilize Tesla’s new Pre-Assembled Supercharger technology, enabling got a quicker installation window.

Both Tesla and Electrify America allow drivers to access a wide variety of metrics through a smart phone app – such as electrical usage and mileage, along with mobile pay technology. Unlike previous charging systems that could take hours to fully charge an e-vehicle, the new superchargers and advances in battery design can do so in less than 30 minutes.

“Our mission is to continue to serve our conventional fuel customers while building a bridge to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Chris Dudar, Chief Operating Officer for Edwards Station. “These new chargers are extremely efficient, providing a full charge for most newer electric vehicles very quickly.”

Edwards Station also offers a 24-hour Shell Gas Station, an automatic car wash, manual wash bays and an Express Lube & Auto Repair. The station also features a market carrying fresh-baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches, Marko’s pizza and deli sandwiches, along with snacks and beverages. Shoppers can enjoy a wide variety of Colorado souvenirs, including t-shits and glass wear. For more information, please visit https://edwardsstation.com/.

Founded nearly 35 years ago, East West Hospitality currently manages more than 40 properties in the Vail Valley, including The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon and The Solaris, The Lion and Lodge Tower in Vail. East West also specializes in management of condominium hotels including retail outlets, commercial properties, world-class spas & fitness centers and restaurants. With more than $3 billion in assets under management and 1,500+ employees, East West Hospitality prides itself on being a trusted hospitality services company and employer of choice by offering exceptional service, transparency and extensive support. East West Hospitality was named the Vail Valley’s “Business of the Year” in 2018 by the Vail Daily, Colorado’s “Best Property Management Company” by ColoradoBIZ Magazine and honored as one of the “Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2019” by Outside Magazine. For more information on East West Hospitality, please visit eastwest.com or call 970.763.7126.